When Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council, famously referred to the "Liberal World Order" last week, conservative pundits and news outlets rightly jumped on the globalist reference. But what was missed by most is that Deese isn't just a Democrat true-believer in building back better and surrendering our sovereignty. He's a plant who ran BlackRock's notorious ESG program between his stints in the Obama and Biden regimes.

On the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into Deese's colorful history and discussed how BlackRock is doing more than just pushing for woke policies. They may be running the show at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and Deese is either their emissary or one of the people calling the shots.

Deese started his political career as top economic advisor for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2008. When she lost, Deese moved over to Barack Obama's campaign in the same role. He graduated from Yale Law School a year later while working for the Obama regime.

Deese was appointed as a special assistant to the president for economic policy, serving in the National Economic Council before being named deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget in the summer of 2013.

Following the departure of John Podesta, Deese took over his brief on climate and energy. Unlike Podesta, who served as Counselor to the President, Deese was promoted to the position of Senior Advisor to the President. In this position, Deese played an influential role in negotiating the Paris Climate Agreement in December 2015. Along with Katie Beirne Fallon, Deese helped to negotiate the 2015 Bipartisan Budget Act, which replaced the budget sequestration and increased federal spending by $80 billion over two years. In February 2016, the President tapped Deese to oversee the Supreme Court nomination process, which led to the President's nomination of Chief Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court on March 16, 2016.

He joined the Biden regime and is now the 13th Director of the National Economic Council.

So, what happened in the gap between his stints with the Obama and Biden regimes? He went to work for Blackrock in 2017 and left them, conspicuously, in December 2020, just in time to take his newly acquired New World Order marching orders into a high position with the White House.

While with BlackRock, he was the Global Head of Sustainable Investing. Deese led BlackRock's Sustainable Investing Team which "is focused on identifying drivers of long-term return associated with environmental, social and governance issues."

Yes, Deese ran BlackRock's ESG initiative, the destructive private component of the New World Order's plans to use public-private partnerships to usher in The Great Reset. Today, he's working both sides of that particular partnership. Is he a liaison or is he one of the shot-callers? It could go either way.

ESG represents the most powerful tool the globalist elites are using to bring The Great Reset forward. While they rig elections and infiltrate governments to handle the public side of the public-private partnerships they envision, ESG is the tool through which to control the private side. They influence and oftentimes control major corporations through ESG, making companies beholden to their whims.

The parallel's between the left's ESG and the fundamental values that drive many on the right are striking. They look to Environment, Social, and Governance as their battle arenas while we look to Religion/Faith, Culture, and Politics as arenas in which we fight the good fight. The parallels are clear once we examine what ESG really is.

The "Environment" component is their religion. They worship this world, driving them to want to protect it at all costs. The "Social" component represents wokeness, or as it has been known as for decades, Cultural Marxism. This is how they intend to destroy families and make government supreme. Their version of "Governance" is not just through elected (or installed) politicians. They view The Great Reset's future as a technocracy through which public-private partnerships allow the elites to have unprecedented direct control over our lives.

This is an existential threat. Under normal circumstances, we could address it together. Today, there are so many existential threats we're facing that ESG has barely been a topic of discussion. We need that to change. We need to get the word out and form industrial-strength activist groups to fight them.

I talked about all of this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show.