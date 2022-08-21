RINO Leader McConnell Disses America First Candidates so Donald Trump Lights Him Up . . . and His Wife
As I always say, a RINO is oftentimes no better than a Democrat. In the case of Mitch McConnell, he may be worse than Democrats because he does real damage to the Republican Party.
RINO Supreme Leader Mitch McConnell expressed a lack of faith in the GOP taking back control of the Senate. His reasoning is as ugly as it gets: He isn't getting as many America-hating candidates nominated as he would like which means he'll have less control over the caucus whether they take back the Senate or not.
But it's actually worse than that for the Republican Party as a whole. He would LOVE to prevent November's "red wave" from hitting the Senate so he could blame election losses on Trump and the America First patriots who support him. He wants the Uniparty Swamp to have permanent control on Capitol Hill and the greatest threat to that are people like Blake Masters and J.D. Vance. But if Trump-backed candidates lose in November, McConnell will solidify his hold over the caucus.
As I noted on Twitter:
Mitch McConnell does not represent Republican Party voters. He represents everything about the @GOP that conservatives and populists hate. He should not be Senate Majority or Minority Leader after this year.
Donald Trump expressed his concerns in the most Trump way possible on Truth Social:
Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate. This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!
Yep, Trump invoked Elaine Chao and her familial connections to the Chinese Communist Party. And he's right. McConnell has spent a career getting more money and power from two industries: Big Pharma and Making China Great Again. That's his schtick and it has worked. This is why I am so adamantly opposed to him being Senate Minority or Majority Leader. He is arguably the worst member of the GOP. In a caucus that includes Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, and Susan Collins, that's saying a lot.
The GOP MUST win control of the Senate in November and Mitch McConnell must not be allowed to lead it any longer.
I agree. The Murder Turtle is a savvy politician who used to fight the Democrat's worst policy excesses and was a gifted political strategist. However, any time his actions helped Conservatives, it was purely by accident. His sole goal was always to help himself and his family and he's become very wealthy doing so. Lately, it's become obvious Cocaine Mitch has lost the ability to pretend he's on our side. I say we send him on permanent vacation. It's time we reminded our party who *really* has the power in American politics - the People. #VoteMAGA2022
IF we can overcome midterm election fraud, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy don't belong in any leadership position. After watching the Moment of Truth Summit on Lindell TV all day, I'm scared that we haven't accomplished enough election integrity reform to prevent a replay of the 2020 shenanigans...