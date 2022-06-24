Roe v Wade has been overturned, sending the decision on laws regarding abortion back to the states where it belongs.

According to RSBN:

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court issued its long-awaited ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, effectively overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. In a 6-3 ruling, the court ruled in favor of returning the issue of abortion to the states to decide. The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, held “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Breyer dissented.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who did not sign off on the original draft leaked to the press, joined the five conservatives on the bench to uphold Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. But his concurrence reads more like a dissent, admonishing the court for a lack of judicial restraint in not rendering a more narrow opinion that wouldn't have overruled Roe and Casey. He did not join the five Justices in explicitly overturning Roe v. Wade.

Riots will now start. Keep a close eye on local churches and pregnancy centers. We're in for a bumpy weekend from domestic terrorists that will almost certainly rival the George Floyd riots of 2020.