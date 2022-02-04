Here’s just a quick reminder that tomorrow, Saturday, we will be holding the American Action Summit. This event is titled “End Medical Tyranny” - we’re keeping it as straightforward as possible.

This is our first event but definitely not our last. Call this a “dry run” or a “pilot” for an amazing series of events we will be holding throughout the spring and summer. If necessary, we will continue into the fall, winter, and ongoing until sanity returns to America.

It is a paid livestream. Tickets are $35, but you can use promo code “NOQ” for $10 off. I’ve been asked why it isn’t free. We do not have corporate sponsors for this event. It’s for the people, by the people, which we prefer. However, if it makes more sense to find hands-off sponsors, we will consider it for future events. All ticket sales go towards the costs of the event and planning for future events. I don’t get a penny of it, and that’s fine. We’re not doing this to make money. Our country needs help.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Mark Sherwood, and Pastor Greg Locke are among the nine speakers. It will start at 1pm Eastern and will last approximately five hours.

Go to americanactionsummit.com and use promo code “NOQ” to watch the livestream.