With staff members in our public school system getting away with pretty much anything lately, a nurse in a Connecticut school district learned what it takes to get disciplined. She revealed alarming facts about some of her student patients, not noting any names but speaking out against the transgender supremacy agenda nonetheless.

According to The Daily Wire:

A school nurse in Connecticut was suspended after she revealed on Facebook that an 11-year-old student at her school was on puberty blockers and that other students identified as non-binary without their parents being informed. Kathleen Cataford, 77, was suspended from Hartford Public Schools after she posted the comments on Facebook, the Daily Mail reported. Cataford’s comments were labeled “transphobic” after she posted to a local mother’s group when someone asked for local school recommendations, saying parents should “Investigate the school system curriculum…CT is a very socially liberal, gender confused state.” “As a public school nurse, I have an 11yo female student on puberty blockers and a dozen identifying as non-binary, all but two keeping this as a secret from their parents with the help of teachers, SSW [social workers] and school administration,” Cataford continued, according to the Mail. “Teachers and SSW are spending 37.5 hours a week influencing our children, not necessarily teaching our children what YOU think is being taught.” Cataford also reportedly said in her post that “children are introduced to this confusion in kindergarten by the school SW who ‘teaches’ social and emotional regulation and school expectations.” Cataford continued: “Science tells us that a child’s brain continues development into the early 20’s, hence laws prohibiting alcohol, tobacco, vaping and cannabis. But it’s ok to inject hormones into confused prepubescent children and perform genital mutilating surgery on adolescents!”

Everything she said was factual. Nothing she said exposed the children or put them at any risk. She was expressing her expert perspective to parents who had concerns, and for that she has been labeled a "transphobe" and has been removed from her position.

Let's be crystal clear about something. While many parents are rightly fighting woke concepts like Critical Race Theory and the sexualization of children, the real goal of Cultural Marxists controlling our public school system is to indoctrinate as many children as possible into the anti-Biblical world of joining the LGBTQIA+ community. That's not to say there cannot be Christians who embrace that ideology, but the lifestyle they're trying to brainwash children into is one that introduces extremely challenging spiritual roadblocks. As with any sin, it's a step away from God. Considering what the Bible teaches about men and women, getting children to identify as LGBTQIA+ as early as possible greatly reduces their chances of accepting other Judeo-Christian beliefs as they grow.

Bottom line: Get your kids out of public schools as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we must continue to fight to fix the system because our woke public schools will continue to brainwash children of today who will be citizens, voters, and leaders of the future.