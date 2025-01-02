Seriously, What's Going on With These Terrorist Attacks?
Too many questions and after an exhaustive search I still don't have any answers.
Conspiracy theorists are asking questions about the terrorist attacks on New Year's Day. There are connections between the two alleged terrorists with both stationed at the same military base. They used the same app to rent the vehicles used in their attacks.
But there are distinct differences as well, especially as it pertains to early indications of motives. Matt Livelsberger, suspect in Las Vegas, appears to have been aligned with Ukraine while Shamsud Din Jabbar. suspect in New Orleans, was aligned with ISIS and said online he was wanting to send a message to "non-believers" of Allah.
In the last 24-hours I've done my own digging into the attacks and the attackers and while I haven't come to any conclusions, two things stick out. First, the FBI handling of these attacks is conspicuously divisive in ways we haven't seen before. They don't appear to be in cover-up mode, but they also continue to disseminate inexplicable "definitive" information. The most glaring was the early declaration that New Orleans wasn't a terrorist attack even AFTER they knew he had an ISIS flag and IEDs in his truck. This tells me they're in the process of narrative-building which is far worse than a cover-up. With a cover-up they'd be engaged in hiding information. With narrative-building, there's a darker purpose to every bit of information they release.
Second, it feels like we're being herded into a national state of fear. On legacy media, we continue to hear about how there are hundreds, thousands, or more terrorists and cells operating in the United States. While I'm not dismissing this as a likelihood I'm concerned with the way this is being propagated. Government officials, law enforcement, and legacy media "experts" are singing the same tune and that's worrisome.
My best guess is that this is all a prelude to an attack or multiple attacks on Inauguration Day. But I'm very open to other theories which is the point of this post. Generally I don't read comments on stories because there are always some idiotic trolls who make me question why I'm in journalism in the first place. It's discouraging. But for this article I'll be reading comments because we need to "crowdsource" the possibilities here.
With most conspiracies it's relatively easy to understand the motives but this one is different. Are the connections between the two attacks coincidental? Is the Deep State involved? Is this the beginning of a terrorism trend in America? What can we do to protect ourselves, our families, our communities, and our nation?
I love providing answers with my content but today I'm asking questions instead. I sincerely want to know what everyone else thinks because the deeper I dive into this one, the more confused I get. Can anyone offer clarity, or at least some different theories? Thanks in advance.
Let me ask the question that ought to be the first question to answer: What do these "terrorist" events accomplish? These are extremely "public" events and, as such, we can assume that their primary purpose is to distract. When something "flashy" happens with the right hand, look to see what the left hand is doing that they don't want you to see. This is the magicians trick. I stood in the back of the Navy conference room at work where everyone in the office had gathered to watch on the TV one of the Twin Towers burn with people leaping out of windows to get away from the fire and falling to the ground and then witness the second Tower being hit. As I stood there with cold emotion, I instantly recognized that this would be the opening act for the USG to once again send American soldiers to their death in another useless foreign war. As it turned out, it was also the excuse for the Patriot Act which formally and openly initiated the USG's totalitarian surveillance police state WITHOUT ANY CHALLENGE.
Always ask yourself, what are they distracting me from?
Now, that being said, I think Clandestine is correct... this has CIA's fingerprints all over it............................
Terrorist was reportedly wearing full body armor, exchanged fire with police, used rented car packed with explosives, and was carrying an ISIS flag
This was clearly organized terrorism. The only question is, by whom?
Is this actually ISIS, or is it someone else wanting it to look like ISIS? And ISIS is a proxy of the CIA.
This also looks dangerously similar to the multiple terror attacks in Russia like the Crocus City Hall massacre, which were carried out by Ukrainian/CIA assets.
Louisiana also just declared state of emergency, postponed the Sugar Bowl in NOLA, and reportedly there are other accomplices at large.
In conclusion, it’s either the CIA by some level of separation, or just some random highly organized terrorist that just wanted to kill people. I strongly lean towards CIA and their affiliates. Either way, not good.
I would advise everyone to avoid cities and large events until further notice.
since the deep state is predictably lying about everything, it's fair to assume they're involved.