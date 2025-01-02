Conspiracy theorists are asking questions about the terrorist attacks on New Year's Day. There are connections between the two alleged terrorists with both stationed at the same military base. They used the same app to rent the vehicles used in their attacks.

But there are distinct differences as well, especially as it pertains to early indications of motives. Matt Livelsberger, suspect in Las Vegas, appears to have been aligned with Ukraine while Shamsud Din Jabbar. suspect in New Orleans, was aligned with ISIS and said online he was wanting to send a message to "non-believers" of Allah.

In the last 24-hours I've done my own digging into the attacks and the attackers and while I haven't come to any conclusions, two things stick out. First, the FBI handling of these attacks is conspicuously divisive in ways we haven't seen before. They don't appear to be in cover-up mode, but they also continue to disseminate inexplicable "definitive" information. The most glaring was the early declaration that New Orleans wasn't a terrorist attack even AFTER they knew he had an ISIS flag and IEDs in his truck. This tells me they're in the process of narrative-building which is far worse than a cover-up. With a cover-up they'd be engaged in hiding information. With narrative-building, there's a darker purpose to every bit of information they release.

Second, it feels like we're being herded into a national state of fear. On legacy media, we continue to hear about how there are hundreds, thousands, or more terrorists and cells operating in the United States. While I'm not dismissing this as a likelihood I'm concerned with the way this is being propagated. Government officials, law enforcement, and legacy media "experts" are singing the same tune and that's worrisome.

My best guess is that this is all a prelude to an attack or multiple attacks on Inauguration Day. But I'm very open to other theories which is the point of this post. Generally I don't read comments on stories because there are always some idiotic trolls who make me question why I'm in journalism in the first place. It's discouraging. But for this article I'll be reading comments because we need to "crowdsource" the possibilities here.

With most conspiracies it's relatively easy to understand the motives but this one is different. Are the connections between the two attacks coincidental? Is the Deep State involved? Is this the beginning of a terrorism trend in America? What can we do to protect ourselves, our families, our communities, and our nation?

I love providing answers with my content but today I'm asking questions instead. I sincerely want to know what everyone else thinks because the deeper I dive into this one, the more confused I get. Can anyone offer clarity, or at least some different theories? Thanks in advance.