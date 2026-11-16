Moron. The term was coined in 1910 by American psychologist Henry H. Goddard (derived from the Greek word mōros, meaning “foolish,” “dull,” or “slow”) as a formal clinical classification for adults with a mild intellectual disability, corresponding to an IQ of 51–70 (or a mental age of 7 to 12). It appears we’re surrounded by them.

Intelligent Americans can disagree on taxes, foreign policy, or how fast to roll back the administrative state. We can argue about Christianity versus atheism or when the rights of a pre-born child supersedes the mother’s “right” murder him or her.

Those fights are worth having. Then there are the other Americans. The ones whose entire lifestyle and set of fundamental truths rest on premises so idiotic that basic competence becomes a mystery. They are not rare. They vote. They raise children. They lecture the rest of us. Here are seven of the worst. I’ll be talking about this more on my show today.

Moderate Democrats Who Think They Can Partner With DSA Communists

A certain breed of Democrat still believes the Democratic Socialists of America can be managed. Partner with them on “affordability,” they say, and the calls to abolish ICE, empty prisons, nationalize housing, and treat the Constitution as a living document will somehow stay in the background.

The DSA platform has been public for years. It does not hide the desire to replace the Senate, subordinate the Supreme Court, and end private property as we know it in large sectors of the economy. Moderates who imagine they will set the terms of the relationship are the ones who keep discovering, after the votes are counted, that the socialists already hold the veto. History is full of center-left parties that thought they could ride the tiger. The tiger does not become a house cat.

Climate Alarmists Who Ignore China... and Science

These Americans treat every degree of projected warming as a moral emergency that requires the rapid deindustrialization of the United States and Europe. Cars, reliable electricity, and modern farming must be sacrificed.

China, which accounts for roughly a third of global emissions and continues building coal plants at a pace that swamps Western reductions, receives a polite shrug or active praise for its solar installations. The numbers are not subtle. American emissions have fallen while the economy grew. Chinese emissions have not. Pretending that forcing American factories and power plants to close will save the planet while Beijing keeps the lights on is not environmentalism. It is a ritual of self-punishment that leaves the actual emitters untouched.

Then, there’s the science that increasingly indicates changes in the weather are not man-made. And no, I’m not talking about weather modification technology, which is a totally different topic.

The Woke Right

These people still claim the conservative label while insisting the path to a better America runs through Democratic victories against MAGA Republicans. They treat Trump-era border enforcement, school choice, alliance with Israel, and skepticism of endless foreign aid as greater threats than open borders, men invading women’s spaces, or the steady expansion of the welfare state.

The calculation is simple in their minds. Punch right hard enough and the left will magically moderate. History, polling, and the actual behavior of the Democrat Party say otherwise. Supporting the party that spent years calling half the country deplorables and fascists in order to “save conservatism” is not strategy. It is self-owning performance art.

And if they think they can reengage in 2028 with a Qatar-based personality at the helm of a new “America Only” party, then they deserve to be closer to the top of this list.

Gender Ideology Believers

A growing share of Americans, especially younger ones, have accepted the premise that a man can become a woman by declaration, that puberty blockers are reversible care, and that male-bodied athletes belong in female sports and locker rooms. The biological reality of sex is treated as a social construct while feelings are elevated to the status of medical fact. Parents who object are labeled bigots. Female athletes who lose scholarships and podium spots are told to be more inclusive.

The same people who once demanded evidence-based policy now demand that society rearrange itself around a claim that would have been recognized as mental illness in any prior era. The results are visible in the records, the injuries, and the growing number of detransitioners. Reality does not negotiate.

Open Borders Enthusiasts

These Americans treat the southern border as a suggestion and mass illegal immigration as pure humanitarianism with zero trade-offs. Wage pressure on working-class citizens, strained hospitals and schools, fentanyl deaths, gang activity, and the erosion of national cohesion are all waved away as myths or the price of compassion.

They insist every illegal alien is a future taxpayer who will assimilate seamlessly, then act shocked when sanctuary cities demand federal bailouts or when high-profile crimes involve people who never should have been here. The pattern of preventable crime keeps repeating because the premise was never serious. A nation that refuses to control who enters is not practicing mercy. It is practicing suicide by invitation.

Election Integrity Deniers

A large cohort still insists the 2020 election was the most secure in American history and that any subsequent concern about mail-in ballots, chain of custody, or non-citizen voting is pure conspiracy. They treat basic safeguards like voter ID, same-day voting, and citizenship verification as racist relics while demanding the opposite rules for every other contested election. When courts, audits, or statistical anomalies raise questions, the response is to change the subject or declare the issue settled by fiat.

The same people who spent years warning about foreign interference suddenly lose all curiosity the moment the results favor their side. Secure elections require skepticism of both parties. Treating one set of concerns as illegitimate by definition is not vigilance. It is tribal blindness.

But even worse are those on the right who have accepted the 2026 election results as legitimate. It’s one thing to believe the election was stolen in such an elaborate manner that we will not be able to reverse it any more than we could reverse it in 2020. It’s another thing to argue that the vast majority of Americans are now communists.

Young American Women Who Convert to Islam

Some of this is ignorance. Some is campus indoctrination that frames the West as the permanent oppressor. Some is the self-hatred that travels under the name of white guilt. Whatever the mix, the outcome is the same. Young women raised with legal equality, free speech, and the ability to leave a bad marriage now willingly step into a system whose foundational texts treat a woman’s testimony as half a man’s, permit a husband to strike his wife, and place severe limits on her public life.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali has warned them directly that they are throwing away freedoms women in much of the Muslim world never possessed. The converts should sit with women who did not get a choice. Women who escaped forced marriage, female genital mutilation, honor-based violence, or the demand that they cover and stay silent. Those women do not romanticize the system. They know what it costs. Any American woman who embraces it by preference needs that conversation more than another TikTok about Palestinian resilience.

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. The verse is not complicated. Neither is the pattern. These seven groups keep building their lives on premises that collapse the moment they meet evidence, history, or basic observation. The rest of the country does not have to pretend the premises are serious.