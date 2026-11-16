JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Kat's avatar
Kat
6h

Women converting far surpasses the moron stage. They have reached retard status.

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Oscar's avatar
Oscar
5h

Wow. Rucker nailed it here! Every single group he mentioned is part of the deluded army of useful idiots that the leftists and the Islamists are using to destroy Western Civilization. And the number of them that are made up of liberal white women is absolutely sickening. Thanks, J.D. for this brutal but necessary expose of the enemies we are facing today. What strange and sick times we live in.

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