JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Ibeanta Darwin's avatar
Ibeanta Darwin
2d

Given the pervasive anti-Semitism of late, it was not particularly helpful for Spielberg to say this film will challenge the faith of Christians around the world. He could have made this movie about entertainment.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2d

Is it popcorn worthy? Or just straight to Netflex?

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