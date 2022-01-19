As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

Some Americans love Starbucks. Others despise them. They’ve teetered back and forth between being “woke” and being neutral over the years, but they sided with freedom when it comes to the draconian vaccine mandates.

Starbucks has become the next major company to drop their vaccine mandate after the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month on Biden's vaccine and testing requirements for large private businesses. [read more]

The CDC is now saying you should not retest once you’ve recovered from COVID, as the PCR can provide false positives for up to 12 weeks after the infection has been resolved. They’re also cutting the isolation requirement from 10 to just five days — probably because the failing economy is hurting Biden’s approval rating so they need people to work. [read more]

Paxlovid is the first FDA approved oral treatment for COVID under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA.) Pfizer began phase 2/3 trials for the drug with 2246 participants in July 2021. The results, according Pfizer, show strong evidence that Paxlovid can reduce the chances of severe COVID symptoms by 89 per cent if taken as soon as initial symptoms begin. Ideally within the first five days. [read more]

The investigation into the events leading up to Malik Faisal Akram taking hostages at a Dallas synagogue revealed a troubling new detail last night. The homeless Muslim man had been turned away from a local mosque days before the attack. [read more]

The Pfizer-sponsored CDC Foundation has teamed up with Big Tech and Big Pharma giants Facebook and Merck, among others, in order to promote Covid vaccines. [read more]

A bombshell report by NPR yesterday revealed that Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor refused to be in chambers with Justice Neil Gorsuch because he refused to wear a face mask. The problem is the report was a lie, according to Sotomayor and Gorsuch. [read more]

GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are asking the Secret Service for un-redacted travel information for Hunter Biden when his father, President Joe Biden, was vice president, arguing redacted copies "impede our offices’ ability to understand the full scope of the interactions" between Hunter Biden his associates and the federal law enforcement agency. [read more]

The day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commemorative holiday, I had the pleasure of speaking with his niece, Dr. Alveda King. She has been outspoken about abortion throughout her public life and has recently taken the mantle of battling the “anti-racism” tenets of Critical Race Theory. This is why she surprised me with a statement. [read more]