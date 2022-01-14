As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

When a journalist noticed a flurry of calls on the police scanner about train burglaries, he went to check it out. What he found and recorded on videos is nothing short of shocking.

Crime in Los Angeles has turned the once-thriving city into a hellhole. It isn’t just the sharp rise in violent crimes that has citizens leaving in droves. It’s the property crime that generally goes unpunished by “woke” city officials and a district attorney’s office that is the pride and joy of George Soros. [read more]

The Pretrial Services Agency announced that it will store the names and “personal religious information” of all employees who make “religious accommodation requests for religious exception from the federally mandated vaccination requirement.” [read more]

During an episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jason Miller explained that he kicked Nick Fuentes off GETTR for actively recruiting members to become White Nationalists. Fuentes responded, denying this claim. [read more]

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a summary judgment decision on Thursday banning ballot drop boxes in the state. Judge Bohren also banned illegal ballot harvesting in the state. [read more]

Order the nutraceuticals recommended by the Florida Surgeon General to improve your immune system against Covid. Dr. Zev Zelenko’s Z-Stack is phenomenal - I use it myself. Use promo code “Freedom” for a nice discount.

In an open letter to Israel’s Ministry of Health, Professor Ehud Qimron, head of the department of microbiology and immunology at Tel Aviv University, wrote, “When the destructive concepts collapse one by one, there is nothing left but to tell the experts who led the management of the pandemic — we told you so.” [read more]

Kirsten Sinema, the AZ Democrat that at least tries to show some respect for our republic and its rules, unlike the vast majority of her colleagues, utterly destroyed their radical, far-left agenda in a blistering Thursday speech. [read more]

Prominent vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone and former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro have published a “declaration of independence” from the federal government’s forced universal vaccination policy, contending the “quasi-vaccines” in use are significantly riskier than public health officials have disclosed. [read more]

There are a lot of deficiencies with the Democrats in power in Washington. Perhaps one of the worst is the failure to even care enough to fully pursue the origins of the pandemic and hold China accountable for its actions. [read more]