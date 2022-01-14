Stunning Videos Show Dystopian Scene From Constant Train Burglaries in Democrat Hellhole Los Angeles
This is what happens when you let George Soros pick your mayor and district attorney.
When a journalist noticed a flurry of calls on the police scanner about train burglaries, he went to check it out. What he found and recorded on videos is nothing short of shocking.
Crime in Los Angeles has turned the once-thriving city into a hellhole. It isn’t just the sharp rise in violent crimes that has citizens leaving in droves. It’s the property crime that generally goes unpunished by “woke” city officials and a district attorney’s office that is the pride and joy of George Soros. [read more]
The Government Is Compiling a Database of People Seeking Religious Exemptions From Vaccine Mandates
The Pretrial Services Agency announced that it will store the names and “personal religious information” of all employees who make “religious accommodation requests for religious exception from the federally mandated vaccination requirement.” [read more]
Nick Fuentes Responds to GETTR CEO Jason Miller’s Claim That He Was Banned for Recruiting White Nationalists
During an episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jason Miller explained that he kicked Nick Fuentes off GETTR for actively recruiting members to become White Nationalists. Fuentes responded, denying this claim. [read more]
Waukesha County Judge Deals HUGE BLOW to Democrats — Bans Use of Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes in Wisconsin
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a summary judgment decision on Thursday banning ballot drop boxes in the state. Judge Bohren also banned illegal ballot harvesting in the state. [read more]
‘Time to Admit Failure,’ Leading Immunologist Tells Israel’s Ministry of Health
In an open letter to Israel’s Ministry of Health, Professor Ehud Qimron, head of the department of microbiology and immunology at Tel Aviv University, wrote, “When the destructive concepts collapse one by one, there is nothing left but to tell the experts who led the management of the pandemic — we told you so.” [read more]
Watch: Sinema Destroys Dem Agenda in Blistering Speech
Kirsten Sinema, the AZ Democrat that at least tries to show some respect for our republic and its rules, unlike the vast majority of her colleagues, utterly destroyed their radical, far-left agenda in a blistering Thursday speech. [read more]
Dr. Robert Malone, Peter Navarro Publish ‘Declaration of Independence’ From Vax Mandates
Prominent vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone and former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro have published a “declaration of independence” from the federal government’s forced universal vaccination policy, contending the “quasi-vaccines” in use are significantly riskier than public health officials have disclosed. [read more]
House Distributes KN95 Masks Stamped 'MADE IN CHINA' in Surreal Moment
There are a lot of deficiencies with the Democrats in power in Washington. Perhaps one of the worst is the failure to even care enough to fully pursue the origins of the pandemic and hold China accountable for its actions. [read more]