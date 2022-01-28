As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

There are so many issues we must deal with as a nation in these crazy times. The border crisis is among them but does not receive nearly the attention it deserves. We will do our best to highlight important stories that pertain to all of the issues affecting our nation. With so many, it’s crucial that we remain diligent and stay frosty.

The foreign invasion of our sovereign land continues to leave a body count. The latest illegal alien arrested for capital murder is accused of killing a cop. In a sane world with an honest corporate media, this would be headline news. Instead, it’s being completely ignored by the networks and mainstream media news channels. [read more]

Law was challenged by Doug McLinko, vice chair of the Bradford County Board of Commissioners, who argued he was unable to perform his duties as commissioner and certify the 2020 election because the 2019 law is unconstitutional. [read more]

For nearly a year, experts have noted that the COVID shots cannot establish herd immunity to end the pandemic, as the gene transfer injections do not prevent infection or transmission. It’s not rocket science, yet health officials and government leaders around the world have irrationally claimed otherwise, and censored any and all — regardless of credentials — who dared to suggest alternative approaches. [read more]

After President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a call Thursday that reportedly did not go well, Wall Street was briefed Friday morning on potential sanctions that could be imposed on Russia. [read more]

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, took to Twitter on Thursday to remind President Joe Biden that he left a certain key player out of a discussion about the future of building electric vehicles the United States. [read more]

The 16-year-old gang member who shot a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in Belmont last week used money from a new record deal to post bond on Thursday. [read more]

Last fall, we learned that DC Comics’ new incarnation of Superman, Jon Kent (the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane), would be less a superhero and more a social warrior, leaving the battling of supervillains to others while he tackled climate change. And in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, it would be revealed he had a boyfriend. [read more]

President Biden planned to be in Pittsburgh to tout the progress of infrastructure legislation on Friday, just as a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed before seven o’clock the same morning. [read more]

