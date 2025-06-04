When one thing is downstream from another, it’s a one-way relationship. This is true in the real world and it’s generally true in the philosophical world.

The late and great Andrew Breitbart said, “politics is downstream from culture.” He was and still is absolutely correct. If you want to make political changes that can stick, you must change the hearts and minds of enough Americans from a cultural perspective.

But here’s the thing. “Culture” is no longer a transparent characteristic. Thanks in large part to a combination of wide political gaps, ultra-biased legacy media, polarized social media, and the rise of cancel culture, we can no longer look to perceived public opinion to get a sense for what is real.

Opinions are changing very quickly. We need to take advantage of it before they have political reasons to change back.

The most obvious example of rapidly evolving perceived public opinions is happening this month. It’s June. It’s so-called “pride month.” That means businesses are supposed to fly rainbow flags and sell LGBTQIA+ gear. It means perverted parades of naked men with kids being exposed, yet no arrests are made. It means corporate virtue signaling, television shows highlighting (even more than they already do) their queer storylines, and declarations by woke politicians calling out non-existent persecution and LGBTQIA+ “invisibility.”

On a side note, there has never been a more visible minority group in world history than western society’s “invisible” LGBTQIA+ community.

This year, things are different. “Pride” parades are struggling to raise funds as corporate sponsors jump ship. Some have been cancelled altogether, usually citing “bigotry” from decision makers while ignoring a dramatical reduction of interest. DEI, which has been a driving force behind forced acceptance of “pride” events for years, is itself dying.

Is this a shift in public sentiment? In part, yes. There has been growing fatigue due to the in-your-face visibility of the “invisible” LGBTQIA+ community. But it’s impossible to ignore that President Trump’s victory and anti-woke changes have basically made it culturally acceptable for many to push back. Those who may have been pretending to embrace wokeness to avoid cancel culture have become emboldened. And it’s not just individuals. Businesses large and small have stopped pretending that the “invisible” LGBTQIA+ community is anything other than an unavoidable cultural exclamation point.

What we’re seeing with the downfall of “pride” should be a playbook to address other cultural issues. Here are some examples:

Climate Change Cultism: While many Americans have been indoctrinated into believing so-called “climate change” is man-made and perpetually a decade away from killing us all, we can latch onto the temporary political atmosphere to highlight two things. First, we need to educate as many as we can about the affordable “green” energy: nuclear. Second, we need to expose how the entirety of the green agenda is based on economic changes that globalists want to install in western society.

Voter ID: A majority of Americans have supported voter ID for years, but Democrat gaslighting over ID’s being somehow racist have prevented tangible actions. Now is the time to call out the bigots who think minorities are less capable of getting an ID.

Real MAHA: Gone are the days of Michelle Obama destroying school lunches. Today, America is thinking bigger when it comes to health. Unfortunately, we’re still very accustomed to eating poorly and exercising sparingly. This is why the political changes prompted by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, being at HHS can only be truly effective if we make cultural changes to match. Obviously, this starts with each of us as individuals. We can and should all strive to live healthier. Then, we should share our improved lifestyles with those around us. I’m not suggesting we all become health nannies, but American society is still generally overweight and unhealthy. While we’re riding this political tsunami, the doors are open for making America truly healthy again.

Revival: My non-Christian readers will balk, but it needs to be said. Many of my Christian readers will balk as well because there should never need to be political or cultural “cover” that is necessary to spread the Gospel. But let’s be real. Many believers keep their faith to themselves because they don’t want conflict about it any form. For the first time in decades, there is a real opportunity for those who are more shy about their faith to be vocal, to share their beliefs with fewer risks of uncomfortable situations. All we need is a few sparks to start the fire of revival in some of the places that need it the most.

It’s a small sample of changes we can make in this unique moment, but hopefully it will spark other ideas for comments below.

Politics is still downstream from culture, but for a brief period we are seeing a rare two-way stream. Politics have opened the door to cultural changes that won’t be possible to make after the next poll shift, which could come as soon as the 2026 elections. We need to seize the opportunity to correct other cultural problems while we can…