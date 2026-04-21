JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
21hEdited

This article is VERY well written, and necessary. Your "speculation" is appropriate. And you broach the subject that most refuse to, the Great Deception. You cite the key Biblical verses. I would add, that this deception was preceded by two others that coincide with it: First, the Theory of Evolution, which excludes a Creator. This is a lie. I learned this truth many years ago. Secondly is a truth I only came to fully realize in the last two years - man cannot go into space, has never been to the moon, and the earth is not a spinning ball revolving around the sun.

When one understands these truths, and that the Bible is the truth, it sets one free.

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Kendra Ortega's avatar
Kendra Ortega
20h

Major informative and awsome article. Opened my eyes for sure!!!!

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