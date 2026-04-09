JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Rich's avatar
Rich
7d

Read Revelations and none of this will shock you.

Its coming and so is Jesus.

Good news: Believers will be raptured before the Great Tribulation and rule of the Beast, aka Anti-Christ

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NickR's avatar
NickR
7d

Sad how the Catholics are the ones the FBI targeted. Tells me Evangelicals are not the one's standing up at School Board meetings, etc. We seem to forget dawning armor (the armor of God) is typically for combat. "The gates of Hell shall not prevail." Gates are defensive...meaning God's people are supposed to be on the offensive.

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