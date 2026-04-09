It’s easy to sound like a fearmonger when the stakes are as high as they are today. All around us, we’re seeing the rise of totalitarian tools and surveillance infrastructure that aligns far too well with Biblical prophecy for any of us to ignore.

President Trump’s administration has made strides in combatting the “wokeness” that has been taking over the country for decades. The seeds were planted long ago, but they were given a boost of anti-Biblical “Miracle Grow” when Barack Obama infused Cultural Marxism into the pillars of government while simultaneously infecting the masses with the destructive ideology. Even during President Trump’s first term, when he was less experienced and surrounded by more vipers in his own administration, the administrative state continued to accumulate power in preparation for the coming persecution.

It has long been my belief that every destructive thing we’re seeing in politics and culture is leading to the final attacks on the faith spoken of in prophecy. Events and decisions that seem completely unrelated to religious persecution are tied into the end goals of the Powers and Principalities in ways we often cannot see. Many if not most of the people engaged in these actions have no idea they are working on behalf of the rising Beast System.

The structures of our persecution will creep along until suddenly they burst into our lives.

This is why the Globalist Elite Cabal works through the increasingly ubiquitous Red-Green Alliance of Marxism and political Islam. Marxist revolutions and Islamic jihads only make strange bedfellows if you don’t appreciate their common enemy is God and His faithful servants on earth. Once you realize that we’re the targets, that the system is being built to eliminate us, it makes sense that a political ideology that abhors religious tenets can be so aligned with a religion that abhors woke philosophies.

They may hate what each other represents in the end, but they hate the hope of Jesus Christ and His coming reign far more.

If you think the GOP is going to protect us, you’re not paying attention. If you think any of the positive moves made by the Trump administration are enough to stave off the demons for long, then you desperately need a dose of reality.

The call to action here is very straightforward: Gird yourself with the Armor of God. Most are familiar with the verses and understand the concept but now more than ever we need to truly discern what it means for us. Perilous times are coming and the vast majority are not spiritually prepared. It is easier to make ready before things really start heating up.

Ephesians 6:10-18 says:

Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

For many, knowing the need to wear the Armor of God can be daunting because we do not know where to start. Most of us have been raised in a secular manner, sometimes with spiritualism sprinkled in, sometimes not.

The first step in putting on the Armor of God is realizing that all of our joys and troubles in this world are ephemeral, that no matter how real it all seems and important it all feels, it’s a speck in the face of eternity.

John was inspired to reveal our path in 1 John 2:15-17:

Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.

We are here for a reason. That is why we cannot simply accept our salvation and clock out. We must fight the good fight, which is why being in this world but not of this world is a mindset for action, not a call for complacency.

You know the stakes. You’ve heard the call to action. Now let’s look at the enemy...

How Federal Agencies Have Become Instruments of Idolatry and Persecution Against God’s People

The modern administrative state is not merely inefficient or overreaching—it is a false god demanding allegiance that belongs to the Lord alone. When the FBI, IRS, DOJ, and other federal agencies target conservative Christians, pro-life advocates, and parents defending their children, they are not enforcing neutral law. They are enforcing a rival religion that exalts man’s decrees above God’s eternal order.

Scripture is unambiguous on this point: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me” (Exodus 20:3). The bureaucratic beast rising in Washington has become precisely that—an idol clothed in the language of “democracy,” “equity,” and “public safety.”

From the days of Pharaoh to Nebuchadnezzar, earthly powers have repeatedly demanded that God’s people bow. Today’s version wears business suits and carries badges, but the spirit is identical. Daniel refused to cease praying toward Jerusalem despite the king’s decree, and his three Hebrew friends would not bow to the golden image. Their stand was not political rebellion but theological fidelity. Likewise, when the Department of Justice labels concerned Christian parents as “domestic terrorists” for speaking at school boards, or when the IRS delays or denies tax-exempt status to biblically faithful ministries while fast-tracking progressive ones, we witness the same ancient pattern: the state claiming sovereignty over conscience.

The theological root of this conflict is the rejection of God’s delegated authority. Romans 13:1-4 establishes that “the powers that be are ordained of God” and that rulers are “not a terror to good works, but to the evil.”

When agencies invert this—becoming a terror to good works while shielding evil—they forfeit their biblical legitimacy. The current weaponization against pro-life Christians after Dobbs, against churches that refused unconstitutional COVID mandates, and against parents resisting the grooming of children through transgender ideology is not bureaucratic error. It is the fruit of a worldview that has dethroned the Creator and enthroned the creature.

Consider the chilling parallel to Acts 4 and 5. The apostles were commanded by the Sanhedrin to cease preaching in Jesus’ name. Their response rings through the ages: “Whether it be right in the sight of God to hearken unto you more than unto God, judge ye” (Acts 4:19).

Peter and the others chose obedience to Christ over compliance with human authority. Today, Christian bakers, photographers, foster parents, and schoolteachers face similar ultimatums: affirm the new sexual orthodoxy or lose your livelihood. Federal agencies increasingly act as the enforcement arm of that ultimatum.

This is not random persecution. It flows from a deliberate theological inversion. Where Scripture declares “male and female created he them” (Genesis 1:27) and that “children are an heritage of the Lord” (Psalm 127:3), the state now insists biology is fluid and parental rights are subordinate to bureaucratic “experts.”

Where the Bible commands “Thou shalt not kill” (Exodus 20:13), agencies have protected the abortion industry for decades while now turning their gaze on those who expose its evils. The reversal of Roe v Wade was a victory, but since then abortions have risen because the rot was not in the legal status but in the apparatus that supports it. The administrative state has become the high priest of a secular cult that demands conversion, compliance, and silence from dissenters—especially from those who bow to King Jesus.

The Church must recover the doctrine of the lesser magistrate and the duty of interposition. When higher authorities command what God forbids or forbid what God commands, faithful believers and righteous civil officers are duty-bound to resist. This is not anarchy; it is fidelity to the true Sovereign.

As the prophet Isaiah warned, “Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed” (Isaiah 10:1). America’s founders understood this when they declared independence from a king who had become a tyrant. Today’s remnant must understand it as federal agencies target prayer, parental authority, and the sanctity of life.

The hour demands clarity: Christians are not called to retreat into pietistic irrelevance while the state devours the institutions and consciences of the next generation. We are called to stand, to speak, to refuse unlawful compliance, and to pray for righteous rulers who will fear God rather than man. The false god of the administrative state as we know it now will ultimately be replaced by the Beast System in full, but until then we must fight against every act of evil it promotes.

Federal Agencies’ Targeting of Christians Foreshadows the Coming Global Persecution

What we are witnessing in the selective targeting of conservative Christians by the government powers is not mere partisan abuse. After all, we have Republicans controlling the House, Senate, and White House. But even as gains are made to stop the lawlessness and return to something that more closely resembles a government guided by scripture, we are still miles away from having the freedoms our Constitution promised, the freedoms our Bible demands.

It is a prophetic dress rehearsal for the global system of control described in the Book of Revelation. The infrastructure of surveillance, financial pressure, and ideological enforcement being built against Bible-believing Americans today will one day serve the Antichrist’s worldwide regime. The signs are converging, and the Church must awaken to the lateness of the hour.

Jesus warned in Matthew 24:9, “Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.” For decades this seemed distant to most American Christians, protected by constitutional safeguards. But the mask has slipped. Documents obtained through congressional oversight and whistleblowers reveal the FBI creating threat tags for “radical-traditionalist Catholic” believers, monitoring traditional Latin Mass communities, and directing resources toward parents protesting at school boards. This is not protection of the public—it is preparation for the marginalization of those who will not conform to the emerging beast system.

Revelation 13 describes a time when no one may buy or sell without the mark of the beast. While we are not yet at the final fulfillment, the mechanisms are forming: weaponized financial regulators, proposals for central bank digital currencies that could freeze dissenting accounts, and IRS targeting of conservative nonprofits. The same spirit that once used the IRS against Tea Party groups and pro-life organizations now operates with greater sophistication and less restraint. This is the soft totalitarianism that precedes harder persecution, training the public to accept the idea that certain beliefs—particularly orthodox Christian ones—are dangerous and must be monitored.

The prophetic pattern is clear. Just as the Roman Empire first tolerated Christianity then demanded emperor worship, today’s secular regimes first claimed neutrality, then “tolerance,” and now demands celebration of its sexual and ideological revolution. Refusal is labeled extremism. The language of “disinformation,” “hate speech,” and “domestic terrorism” is the contemporary equivalent of ancient accusations against Christians as “haters of mankind.” When the Biden-era DOJ memo equated pro-life activism with terrorism while soft-pedaling actual violence at pregnancy centers, it revealed the inverted morality of the last days.

Daniel’s vision of successive empires culminating in a final kingdom that “shall devour the whole earth” (Daniel 7:23) finds echo in the transnational coordination we see today. Globalist institutions, Big Tech, and federal agencies work in concert to suppress dissent on issues from election integrity to biblical sexuality. The COVID-era church lockdowns, followed by selective enforcement against conservative congregations, tested the waters. The targeting of parents as threats for defending biological reality in education is another milestone. Each step normalizes the idea that the state, not God, defines truth, family, and morality.

Christ’s Olivet Discourse warned of false christs, wars, rumors of wars, and the love of many growing cold. We see the cultural love growing cold as institutions once dedicated to justice now serve ideological ends. The prophetic urgency is this: these developments are not the main event but the setup. They acclimate society to surveillance, cancellation, and the criminalization of Christian conviction. When the final system arrives, much of the groundwork will already be laid—digital IDs, financial controls, social credit precursors, and a population conditioned to view biblical Christians as the primary obstacle to “progress.”

The remnant Church must respond with the wisdom of the sons of Issachar, who “had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). This means rejecting the spirit of the age, fortifying families and congregations, and boldly proclaiming the Gospel even as opposition intensifies. The same Lord who sustained Daniel in the lions’ den and the apostles in prison will sustain His people. But comfort without vigilance is folly. The signs point to increasing pressure on those who “keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ” (Revelation 12:17).

The administrative state’s war on conservative Christians is a warning siren. The Beast System is not coming—it is being assembled piece by piece. Wise believers will see it, prepare accordingly, and stand firm until the King of kings returns in glory.