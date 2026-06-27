JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Ridgeline's avatar
Ridgeline
2d

No to DIGITAL IDs. No to Digital Currency.

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Thomas James Taylor's avatar
Thomas James Taylor
2d

Use cash for

Groceries and Gas!

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