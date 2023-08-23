As a "conservative" from a traditional perspective, I am inherently averse to change. One can characterize my mindset as, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Especially as it pertains to political and cultural strategies, I believe we have suffered in the past from too many people trying to reinvent what conservatism even is.

Things are very different today than they were just a year or two ago. The adversary is changing the way they do what they do. Rather than working strictly from the shadows, they're unleashing their plans in plain sight. It wasn't too long ago that they at least attempted to put some logic, skewed as it may have been, into their arguments. Today, they're relying on pure emotion, gaslighting, and an unhealthy level of cognitive dissonance. This is why it's easier to get arrested for trying to stop a man from going into a girls' bathroom than actually being a man going into a girls' bathroom.

Before I describe why and how we need to adjust our strategies, it's important to understand what I mean by "adversary." It's easy for us to classify the bad guys as Democrats, leftists, globalists, Deep State, UniParty Swamp, woke cultists, depopulationists, or any of a dozen other labels, but unfortunately we're fighting a multi-front battle with different enemies coming from various directions. It's not enough to say we need to "own the libs" or "beat the Dems." We have to view the adversary as witting or unwitting minions of the capital-A "Adversary."

For the faithful, that Adversary is Satan. For those of other faiths, that Adversary might be labeled as the New World Order or something like that. Either way, it's the same bad guy with tentacles that spread across the battlefield.

It's not just the Democrats. There are Republicans in every level of government like Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence who who pretend to think the 2020 election wasn't stolen, the Covid "vaccines" are great, and we haven't sent enough taxpayer dollars to Volodymyr Zelensky or his corrupt officials.

It isn't just the leftists, either. There are plenty of members of the "conservative" movement who are steering America First patriots into a watered-down, milquetoast version of Fox News conservatism that accomplishes nothing other than strongly worded press releases and placating press conferences. These people may not be engaged in the direct evils against the people, but they're doing what they can to prevent real patriots from addressing those evils.

I could go down the list of adversaries answering to the Adversary and show how widespread they are, but that would be too depressing. I think my readers know what's arrayed against us, at least in part, so the important thing now is to acknowledge that we can and must overcome them before we lose our nation forever.

We need a strategy shift. As noted above, I'm not a fan of making changes when things aren't broken, but it's clear that many things are broken in the way we're fighting our adversaries. For example, elections are meaningless if they're corrupted and right now we should have zero faith that the vote of the people will be reflected in the results. It wasn't just 2020. I've tried for nearly a year to explain that many elections in 2022 were stolen in the same manner. In fact, their methods improved. That bodes ill for us because we can expect their methods to improve again in 2024.

Another example of the need to shift strategies is with the current slow rollout of Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0. Mask mandates are trickling back out. That trickle will turn into a flood very quickly. It's incumbent on all of us to not only fight any variation of lockdowns that are coming, but also to spread the word that others must do the same.

But here's the thing. I have a sneaking suspicion that they're not going to rely on ignorance and fearmongering to bring about the next full-blown lockdown. I am concerned that they're going to unleash something more substantial than past variants of Covid-19. I hope I'm wrong; it'll be much easier to fight medical tyranny when there's no scientific reason to lock anything down. But even if they DO have something big to unleash on us, I'm still going to fight medical tyranny. There's a huge difference between quarantining those who are truly sick and locking down those who are not.

Those are just two examples. There's LGBTQIA+ Supremacy, the Climate Change Cult, ongoing open borders, attacks on our food supply, de-dollarization and forced economic collapse... the list is unfortunately very long, and that's before I touch on the spiritual attacks against faith and religious freedom, which are the end goal of their machinations.

The shift we need in our strategy is a huge one. We can no longer vote our way back into sanity. Perhaps we never could and it was always an illusion. That's for future historians to decide. But today, it's time to start thinking outside of the standard playbook. It's also time to consider more drastic actions that shouldn't be discussed in public right now. I'm adamantly against violence unless violence is brought to my door. Those days are very likely coming soon.

Some may have noticed my lack of updates on my sites the last two days. This has been due in part to some very positive news. Before I get to that, here's a funny story to set the stage.

A couple of weeks ago I did my show "relaunch." As I noted in the show, I've been waiting to relaunch it until I knew I would have the bandwidth to do it every day. It was a fun two hours, at least for me, because it got me back into the groove of doing my daily show. All of my ducks were in a row and our beef company, whose launch forced me to put the show on hold in May, was rocking and rolling. Everything was full steam ahead!

That night, a Wordpress update took down nearly ALL of my sites, including our 20+ beef sites. I had to redesign and rebuild it all from scratch, which took me throughout the night and into the next afternoon. Needless to say, I couldn't do show #2 of the "relaunch," which prompted me to ask a question: "Is God trying to tell me something?"

Fast forward to this week and the answer has been put in front of me. We are relaunching the show on September 11, 2023. I didn't choose the date. That's when we will not only be relaunching the show on Rumble, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts, and other venues, but we'll also be launching on shortwave.

Yes... SHORTWAVE!

If you had asked me if we'd get an offer to replace an extremely popular show on the largest shortwave network in America, I would have thought the question was absurd. But the opportunity was dropped in my lap at a time when internet censorship is ramping up, even on "safe" venues. How could I deny the timing?

This matches with what I've been feeling for a long time. We need a shift in strategy, which means I need a shift in messaging. Don't worry. Those who have been reading my posts or watching my show for a while will probably find the shift subtle; I've always been far more direct than Fox News conservatives.

The key is that we need aggressive solutions to the growing list of challenges we're facing. Going forward, my focus is not just going to be to inform people of those challenges. We need solutions, and I'm open to hearing whatever any patriot has in mind at this point.

So, to mark this change in strategy which happens to coincide with the addition of shortwave, there are certain changes I'm making:

Starting September 11, I'll be launching my daily show at 5am Pacific, followed by either a replay or a fresh show at a later time in the day.

Consolidation of websites — I have kept myself intentionally spread out across a dozen or so websites over the years to combat cancelation, but at this point it's safe to assume I've been canceled on most of them anyway so why not consolidate to Discern Report, America First Report, DiscernTV, The Liberty Daily, and a couple of niche sites?

My ongoing focus on Substack will continue. This is the venue through which we have the most written interactions in the form of comments and emails. I'm always concerned about free speech issues with sites I don't directly own but Substack has proven to be resilient against and resistant to cancel culture so until that changes I'll be calling it home.

Instead of just reporting and commentating as I've done for years, I'm going to be getting more involved in finding, disseminating, and delivering solutions to the problems we face. I've often said I'm not a community organizer or leader of a revolution. That's still the case, but that doesn't mean I can't start helping those who will and do organize the people against the powers-that-be.

Many have seen what we're going through as a nation as a new civil war. I disagree. In my opinion, our situation seems more and more akin to a new revolutionary war. It's not Democrat against Republican, north against south, red state against blue state, nationalist against globalist, or even right versus left.

It's us versus them. The Adversary doesn't care about your political leanings. The Adversary only cares about destroying most and controlling the rest. We must make our stand now or crumble under the weight of our nation's demise.

Lord willing, we can.