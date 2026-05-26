JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Dan Kelley's avatar
Dan Kelley
May 26

Avoid Satan's leftwing media at all costs!!!!

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Sanford Hicks's avatar
Sanford Hicks
May 26

I believe much of the delusion prophesized for the very last days will be generated by artificial intelligence. It sure will sound good, though...

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