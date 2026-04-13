JD Rucker

JD Rucker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Hauck's avatar
Jeff Hauck
4d

I agree with you JD. I’ve argued, as well, that we are now at the end - The Fig Tree Generation is approaching the point of no return.

I enjoy your work, as always.

https://www.raptureready.com/2026/03/03/the-fig-tree-by-jeffrey-hauck/

Reply
Share
Guest's avatar
Guest
4d

The books of Daniel and Revelation are reminders to the readers that God is the all-powerful sovereign Creator who is working out His purposes and will keep His promises.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JD Rucker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture