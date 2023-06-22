Editor's Commentary: Every time I post an article like the one below by Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog, I get comments and emails claiming I'm fearmongering for the sake of selling more long-term storage beef. The opposite is true, actually. We launched our beef company BECAUSE of the rising need for people to prepare. We aren't fearmongering to sell more beef. We're selling more beef because Americans have legitimate concerns about the future of our nation.

That's why I am offering for the first (and probably last) time a 20% promo code for this article and this article only. We generally do 10% or 15% codes, but those reading this article today can take advantage of our only 20% code in existence. Use "nofear20" at checkout at Whole Cows and stock up. With that said, here's Michael...

The verdict is in. Joe Biden is the worst president in the entire history of the United States, and that is really saying something because we have had some absolutely horrible presidents. Just about everything that Biden has done since he entered the White House has turned out badly, and our once great nation is now barreling down a deeply self-destructive path.

If we do not reverse course, our country is not going to have a future, and more Americans than ever are losing faith in the federal government. In fact, a brand new survey has discovered that a lack of faith in the government in Washington is motivating large numbers of Americans to hoard “water, food, warm clothing, weapons, and cash” for the extremely chaotic times that are ahead of us…

People watching President Joe Biden’s shaky grip on Washington have lost faith the government will protect them in a doomsday event, and that’s driving a national prepper movement. With the Doomsday Clock the closest to midnight it has ever been, over 70% in a new survey of 6,200 said they “do not have faith in the government” in a catastrophe such as a nuclear war or even climate-change-fueled disaster. As a result, many are hoarding water, food, warm clothing, weapons, and cash to help them get through the worst days of a doomsday event.

These days, companies that are helping people get prepared for what is coming are generating more revenue than ever before.

In fact, the emergency food industry now generates approximately 500 million dollars in sales each year.

And it turns out that those that are in the 40-year-old to 65-year-old age bracket are the most likely to be prepping…

Those aged 40-65 are more likely to be prepping, and twice as many men as women are getting ready for a disaster. Just what that disaster will be is dividing the nation. Some 55% cited climate change, 36% virus and disease, and 25% a nuclear attack. But there were other concerns. Over 15% are concerned about an asteroid strike, 15% about a robot or artificial intelligence “takeover,” and 7.5% about a “zombie apocalypse.”

It doesn’t surprise me that middle-aged Americans are the most likely to be prepping.

I have noticed that a lot of young people under the age of 40 just don’t understand the changes that we are witnessing all around us.

But those of us that are a little bit older and a little bit wiser can see where global events are taking us.

At this point, even middle-aged celebrities such as Josh Duhamel are preparing for what life will be like after things “hit the fan”…

“Transformers” and “Las Vegas” star Josh Duhamel has spoken out about becoming a doomsday prepper, stating that he’s planning on protecting his family if the “s*** hits the fan” in Los Angeles. The actor, who has starred in the TV show “Las Vegas,” gave an interview in which he explained, “I’ve become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess.” Duhamel told the website Inverse, “I’m learning how to hunt. I fish.” He added, “Suddenly I had 54 acres out there. So I had two cabins, one with no electricity or water. They both have wells and electricity now, but they’re both really small.”

Overall, it has been estimated that over 20 million Americans are “actively planning” for some sort of a major emergency…

In 2020, more than 20 million Americans, nearly 7 percent of all U.S. households, were actively planning for an emergency, according to the latest analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data. Plus, those stockpiling canned goods in the cupboards, caching ammunition and hoarding toilet paper now come in all stripes – from suburban ‘guardian moms’ to multi-millionaire tech gurus.

Since that figure is a few years old, I have a feeling that the true number would be significantly higher now.

And speaking of “tech gurus”, a group in Japan has actually come up with a survival plan that is truly bizarre.

It is a floating city that can hold up to 40,000 people, and some are calling it “a real life Noah’s Ark”…

TECH boffins have unveiled plans for a bizarre floating city likened to a real life Noah’s Ark. The ocean-based metropolis would provide a “self-sufficient habitat” for 40,000 people, designers in Japan say.

It looks cool, but even once construction is started it will take many years before it is finally ready.

And even though the designers claim that it would be “resilient to an apocalypse”, I severely doubt that it could withstand being hit by a giant tsunami…

The developers, N-Ark, even claim the zone – named Dogen City – would be resilient to an apocalypse. Measuring 4km in circumference, the plan would be for inhabitants to be able to get to any point in the zone within an hour.

At least they are trying to do something.

And the truth is that we should all be trying to do what we can, because all of us can see that our world is getting a little bit more crazy with each passing day.

This week, I was absolutely horrified to learn that three teens actually tried to light sticks of dynamite inside a Philadelphia grocery store…

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for at least three teenagers who allegedly attempted to light sticks of dynamite inside a grocery store, according to reports. The incident occurred at the Fresh Grocer located on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in the city’s Germantown section on June 20 at 5:10 P.M., local news station Fox 29 reported. Police have said that a member of security called the police after seeing teens roughly between the ages of 16 and 19 years old wearing all-black clothing “light sticks of dynamite within the store,” according to the report.

Our entire society is slowly but surely going completely nuts.

It is almost as if we are all stuck inside a really bad science fiction movie and we can’t get out.

Unfortunately, we are only in the very early chapters of this nightmare. Things will eventually get much worse than they are now.

So if you have already been prepping, don’t stop.

If you have not been prepping, I would encourage you to get moving, because the clock is ticking.

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.