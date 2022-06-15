The Difference Between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson on Voter Fraud
Saying the 2020 presidential election was "not fair" is very different from saying there was massive, widespread voter fraud and the election was flat-out stolen. We need to make that distinction.
Watch this show on Rumble or listen on Apple Podcasts.
One of biggest reasons I started liking Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona is because she unabashedly declares the 2020 presidential election was stolen. During a time when the Republican Establishment trades endorsements with candidates based almost solely on their willingness to deny what millions of Americans know to be true, it was refreshing to hear that Lake wasn't bowing to The Swamp by echoing their narrative.
When I brought this up to a conservative friend in Arizona, he told me that the other major Republican candidate for governor, Karrin Taylor Robson, had also denounced the results of the 2020 election. This surprised me because Robson has always been a moderate at best, loved by the GOP Establishment and endorsed by fellow RINOs. So, I researched her newfound claims about voter fraud and quickly learned they didn't really exist.
According to Robson's campaign (though not directly from Robson herself):
“Joe Biden may be the president, but the election wasn’t fair. States across the country changed their voting rules in the weeks and months before the election; the mainstream media generally refused to cover stories harmful to Joe Biden; and Big Tech actively suppressed conservative voices. No wonder a sizable percentage of Arizona Republicans still feel the way they do about 2020.”
Noticeably missing from the statement is the word "fraud." I'll get back to that late.
Predictably, leftist corporate media has pounced and said she suddenly supports claims of a stolen election while right-leaning corporate media has said she's coming out against voter fraud to match Kari Lake. Neither assessment is true, especially when we consider this is the ONLY statement on record we've been able to find that talks directly about the 2020 election. She supported the Maricopa County audit, as would any sensible GOP candidate when we consider three-fourths of Arizona Republicans believe the election was fraudulent. But otherwise, she hasn't discussed the issue.
There's a reason for this. It's taboo for anyone who hopes to get GOP Establishment endorsements or PAC support. Those of us who believe the 2020 election was stolen may scratch our heads when we see Republican candidates go lukewarm at best on the topic, but the reason for it is the worst-kept secret in politics. Democrats don't want further investigations into the election for obvious reasons, but the Republican Establishment is even more adamant about it. Why? Because they don't like Donald Trump, they don't believe in America First, and some of them were complicit in the theft.
This is why "conservative" corporate media outlets like Fox News won't give any coverage to Dinesh D'Souza's documentary, 2000 Mules. It's why most Republicans on Capitol Hill change the subject when the 2020 election is brought up. And it's why most Republican candidates across the country avoid the topic like the plague.
Kari Lake is different.
On the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered this and many other issues with Lake. She boldly declared what many of us know to be true. She went so far as to promise to work to expose what really took place in Arizona in November 2020 and beyond. Lastly, she offered real solutions to prevent it from happening again.
Robson's take is not the same even though her supporters want Arizonans to believe they are. Her campaign's claim of an election that was "not fair" to Donald Trump is based solely on Republican Establishment-approved facts. She says laws were changed for the sake of Covid-19 and corporate media hid stories that would have been detrimental to Joe Biden. Both facts are acknowledged even by corporate media today. She's not going out on a limb or declaring what Republicans in Arizona really feel. She's sitting on the fence and pretending to be a champion of free and fair elections by dropping ambiguous statements and saying nothing more on the subject.
I'd love for her to come on my show and answer the very simple question, "Was the 2020 election stolen through massive, widespread voter fraud?" I don't want to hear what I could read about in the NY Times. I want to hear what outlets like the NY Times and Fox News refuse to cover, including what was detailed in 2000 Mules or the mountains of affidavits swearing that voter fraud on a wide scale took place.
Here's today's interview with Kari Lake.
If you appreciate what we do here and would like to help us keep fighting the good fight, please consider donating or buying a premium subscription.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
JD, Kari Lake is not who you think she is. Truly. I have tons of friends in Arizona and one of them is a congressman you'd know and probably admire. His wife texted me to tell me that Kari Lake was worse than their present governor, Doug Ducey. She said the reality is, Kari Lake is a female John McCain. So I checked her out since so many Arizonians were infuriated when Trump and General Flynn endorsed her, especially when the primary had some wonderful conservatives who got little notice.
Kari is a registered republican, but was a democrat voter in 2008 for Barack Hussein Obama. She has also been registered as an independent. She is a constant guest on Fox News, and will likely be the next governor of Arizona. In 2004, she donated to then candidate, John Kerry, and in 2008 to Obama. When reporters ask her about this, she gets angry and either trashes the reporter and/or walks off the set. The very same thing happened when she was asked by Australian reporter, Liam Bartlett, if she agreed with President Trump that the January 6thTrump supporters should be pardoned…she not only trashed the reporter, but his country as well.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2022/03/14/kari-lake-unmasked-after-her-disaster-australian-interview/7044446001/
Please take a second look at this gal, she's not what she claims to be. The folks in AZ don't want a governor even worse than Doug Ducey.
You write:
{Saying the 2020 presidential election was "not fair" is very different from saying there was massive, widespread voter fraud and the election was flat-out stolen. We need to make that distinction.}
The problem from the very beginning was the terminology used to describe and define what transpired. I can think of few words more juvenile than cheated and not fair. It sounded as though we were on a kindergarten playground. Sadly, voter "fraud" in addition to "stolen" conjures up a similar image.
Declaring and continuing to expound this as the most corrupt election in the history of this Country leaves no room for ambiguity - because that's precisely what it was - also on a scale never seen before in the history of this Country. Not only was the corruption rampant - it had numerous facets.
The word corruption resonates in everyone's mind.