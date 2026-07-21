JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Mark Joel Branton's avatar
Mark Joel Branton
3d

That very famous line from The Wizard of OZ comes to mind. What prophesy that statement made so long ago. It was like Orwell himself wrote it. I can still see the scene with the big fake projection on the wall and all the theatrics around it. And in the background a little lone man dialing dials and grabbing handles and pulling switches as franticly as possible. And to top it off, it's the dog that is the smart one to exposes him. Genius! "Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain"! (especially to his message!) It's all designed for a reaction of pure feeling, no substance of truth included.

Power by any means is the goal. They won't put visible shackles around your neck anymore, but your mind will be chained to their will and desired outcomes, nonetheless. Just exchange the figure of who the wizard really was for any nameless, faceless democrat operative talking head of today and the prophesy is complete!

And to be fair, if you choose those on the other side of the room, it is only because you are deciding that, if you have to choose at all, it's best to at least choose the lesser of the two evils.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
3d

The argument boils down to "We have degrees so we're smarter than you are and we know what's best for you. And we don't really have the time to hear whatever drivel you may have to say. So shut up and do what we tell you to do."

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