Let’s start by conspicuously not rehashing the Durham Report. If you’d like to be brought up to speed you can either read this recap by Ben Whedon and Natalia Mittelstadt at Just The News or you can accept this singular takeaway: A lot of bad people did bad things, but nobody’s going to jail and nothing is going to change as a result.

Many patriots are calling for the FBI to be disbanded. These are mostly the same people who have been calling for the FBI to be disbanded for a long time. I’m in that camp. But it won’t happen. The FBI will not be disbanded, defunded, limited, chastised, or given a slap on the wrist. The reason nothing will happen is because too few people are aware of the real dynamic that’s in play.

On the surface, it appears the the FBI is a pawn of the Democrat Party. That’s what they want us to believe. In reality, Democrat (and most Republican) lawmakers are pawns of the Deep State and the FBI is used to either herd them in the direction chosen by the globalist elite cabal or to herd them out of politics. See Madison Cawthorn.

The common belief among America First patriots that the FBI is a partisan organization is inaccurate. That thinking gets the dynamic backwards. They aren’t used by Democrats. They use the Democrats. They aren’t in the pockets of the RINOs. They keep RINOs in their pockets. The FBI is a domestic enforcement wing of the Deep State which holds complete and total control over the Uniparty Swamp. This is why they act with absolute impunity. They have negligible concern about oversight committee hearings or "bombshell" reports by special counsels.

It's important to understand this because if we do not recognize our enemy for what it really is, then we have zero chance of ever overcoming it. They control government. They control media. The only question that's more challenging to answer is whether the Deep State is a minion of the globalist elite cabal or if they're part of the upper echelon.

In other words, do they report to the Schwabs, Rockefellers, and Obamas of the world or do they have a seat at the big boy table? Are they minions of Satan or minions of the minions of Satan?

These are questions that are above my paygrade and the answers really don't change things for the rest of us. As long as we can stop treating them as subservient to politicians, we can address them properly.

So, how do we stop them? That, too, is above my paygrade. All I can do is try to inform people about the real dynamic here and hope that someone with resources and a pure heart can organize a battleplan.