There are two reasons I try to be extremely careful when calling for people to take action against rising tyranny. On one hand, we don't want to give the powers-that-be too much credit; I've been accused of thinking they're playing 4D chess when they're really just playing checkers. On the other hand, we definitely don't want to underestimate them and come into a fight flat-footed.

This is where discernment and prayerful reckoning must come into play. The tyranny du jour that's rising around us is medical in nature as Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0 ramps up, just as many of us have been predicting for a while. The good news is we're already seeing many patriots and skeptics ringing the alarm bells about the "election variants" of Covid-19 that are magically popping up ahead of 2024. The bad news is the vast majority of "normies" are getting gaslit by corporate media propaganda fearmongering.

Part of me thinks the powers-that-be must have something bigger cooked up. Are they going to simply rely on a rinse-and-repeat version of 2020 knowing the pushback will be much more fierce this time? Am I overestimating this "massive" pushback from the people? It's easy to complain on social media but harder to apply when real lockdowns, mask mandates, and new "vaccines" and "boosters" hit the shelf.

I struggled with putting my thoughts together for this column because it seems we're facing the overestimate-vs-underestimate conundrum. If we get as many people as possible prepared to ignore and protest the coming lockdowns, what happens if the calculus changes? For example, what if they roll out a variant that's actually worthy of concern? Do we risk losing credibility and possibly costing lives by telling people to ignore the lockdowns, only to find out that they've unleashed an actual killer coronavirus?

Fear cannot drive us. I can second guess everything and paralyze myself thinking the adversaries are too smart, but that means inaction. Therefore, if I'm going to err then it'll be on the side of freedom. Could they be planning something bigger than Covid-19 for us? Absolutely. But if we make plans to play it safe then we might as well sign over all of our rights immediately. Therefore, we must move forward with the working theory that they're just going to try to play us for fools again with gaslighting and propaganda instead of unleashing an actual deadly disease.

In short, I'm not going to overthink it. Liars are going to lie so let's move forward assuming Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0 will be nothing more than Kabuki.

What does that really mean from a practical perspective? It means we need to get organized at the local level. There isn't a legitimate way to fight what's coming on the national level. As for the states, we need to push red state legislators to fight all mandates and we need to assume all blue states will fall in line giddily with renewed medical tyranny. But at the local level, we can make a direct impact on our own lives, the lives of our families, and the communities around us.

Many cities and counties have groups that are (or at least were) already organized to push back against lockdowns. If they're still active, we need to join them and help to advance them. If they're inactive, we need to activate them. If you can't find an appropriate one in your area, consider getting with peers and launching anew. I met one of my sponsors, "Our Gold Guy" Ira Bershatsky, because of his involvement with a group fighting medical tyranny in a Southern California city. They met every Sunday in a park with guest speakers and calls to action. It's time for such groups to become active again.

It's also time to talk to friends and family about this. Credibility comes with being right, so telling your "normie" relationships that lockdowns are coming back to establish control factors ahead of the election might cause some of them to roll their eyes today, but they'll be more inclined to listen to you once it comes to pass. It makes sense to discuss it now so that when it happens we can be a knowledgeable guide to tell the "normies" how to properly respond.

The rise of medical tyranny must be met with far more pushback than we offered in 2020. Fear prevented freedom from winning back then. It cannot be allowed to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

