The evolution of the the Covid-19 "vaccine" sales pitch would be comical if it didn't mean death and suffering for so many. It started off as "100% effective" against preventing Covid. That quickly shifted to 99%. Then 95%. Then 90%. By the time corporate media declared it was 40% "effective," the narrative from the CDC and FDA turned away from the idea that vaccines prevented contracting or spreading the disease. They switched it to jabs preventing hospitalization and death.

We all remember the celebrities and politicians who announced they had Covid in 2021 and 2022. They repeated the same story, saying something to the effect of "I got Covid but thankfully I was fully-vaccinated and boosted or it would have been a lot worse."

That narrative persisted for over a year until early Summer, 2023, when studies were released (albeit reluctantly) showing the jabbed actually suffered more hospitalization and a higher likelihood of death. Oops.

The latest stage of vaccine gaslighting took the form of a claim that was difficult to disprove because of the time factor. Supposedly, the jabs reduced the chances of someone experiencing "long Covid," a nebulous condition that many believe is simply a smokescreen to cover up many adverse reactions to the jabs.

A new study just blew that narrative up. And these weren't anti-vaxxers trying to prove a point. These were scientists who ran a fairly comprehensive study that involved tens of thousands of people dating all the way back to the original virus.

“Vaccination offered no meaningful protection against developing PCC [post-COVID condition] in case of an infection. In contrast, there was … strong evidence that a previous infection reduced the risk of PCC,” the authors wrote.

They even tried to downplay the results of their study by claiming that the group with the highest cases of "long Covid" were the unvaccinated who were infected with the original strain. This is, of course, extremely disingenuous because the original strain essentially died out in 2020. The jabs weren't widely available until 2021.

Let's make something crystal clear about all of this. The vaccine-indoctrinated will still be hard to reach. There are plenty of people who regret getting jabbed and will likely never get another booster or fresh Covid vaccine again. But there are also those who have stayed faithful to the false science behind getting vaxxed. Despite the mountains of evidence and studies popping up regularly that debunk all positive claims about vaccine efficacy, they continue to line up for the latest needle.

They're addicted. I can't see any other possible reason why people would willingly ignore reality and continue to poison themselves. Hopefully this latest study can help some of you wake up any loved ones who are still dutifully embracing Pandemic Panic Theater.