JD Rucker

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Cheramie III%
May 24

Kicking them out burning them out of a helllscape which was one if not the most beautiful state just goes to show how bad demoncrats really do make it for their citizens

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Rose
May 24

And maybe this was purely intentional, sitting like a time-bomb until TPTB set it off just like the extreme forest fires to forcefully evacuate another densely populated neighborhood only to declare it maybe? unlivable later and will sell/invest in the land later. This is how a country slowly gets taken over, a thousand cuts, patiently, methodically, inevitably...

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