JD Rucker

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Ben's avatar
Ben
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"But we urge you, brothers, to do this more and more, 11and to aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you, 12 so that you may walk properly before outsiders and be dependent on no one." - 1 Thess. 4:10-12

That's what it says. Men in particular should be dependent on no one ...

1 Tim. 5 is another strong rebuke of socialist style collectivism. A man must first take care of his own household, then his relativizes, and then and those in need around him. Widows with children are not "truly" widows. In Matt 15, Jesus slammed the Pharisees for depriving children of their ability to honor their father and mother, sons in particular. It is first the job of the children, and the children should not be deprived of that opportunity to keep the commandments of God. This is Ordo Amoris.

What makes charity charitable is its voluntary nature. When it isn't voluntary, then it isn't charity. It becomes a matter of enslavement to the state rather than voluntary service to the Lord.

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A.C.
3d

The question is why it gained so much track lately in the United States. That is the real question. Being Apocalyptic is the result of a civilization in deep decline, no matter what it embraces. People are struggling, they lost their identities, they lost their roots. Values are lost, prosperity is lost. People with no faith, the result of losing values, families in despair, no societal glue to keep them together, embrace the socialism because it is presented as their salvation.

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