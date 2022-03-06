Credit card companies Visa and Mastercard announced today that they will be suspending operations in Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. This will have a strong impact on the Russian economy, though mostly affecting private citizens and businesses rather than the government.

Here's the press release from Visa:

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 5, 2022-- Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced it is suspending its Russia operations. Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days. Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” said Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa Inc. “We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values.” About Visa Inc. Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com. Visa

The stated goal is to pressure Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. But there is essentially no chance of that happening; the government will not feel the pain as much as the people, but the people will not be obliged to apply enough pressure Vladimir Putin as a result. Instead, they will simply turn their anger towards the western financial institutions who will be blamed for overstepping into geopolitical affairs.

But as Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse noted, the repercussions from this move will be global and extremely detrimental:

Think about the direct message and the implications here. Think about the world of multinational corporate compliance and how they will kneel to the dictates of political power in the aftermath of this current enterprise. If this collective group of multinationals and government interests succeed in this approach, everything will change. If you think corporations, Big Tech and Big Banks, et al, are controlling and politically motivated now? Good grief, just wait. The global future being outlined in this NATO/EU/WEF strategy to use private industry as a weapon, is like the government attack on Canadian truckers/supporters taken to an exponential scale. Now, overlay your pending requirement to walk around with a digital identity, and you can see exactly how easy it will be to de-person, which is one layer higher than de-bank. I mean seriously, think about this approach toward Vladimir Putin. What I just described above is our future if the globalists defeat Putin. Another question to ask yourself is – what happens if Putin wins? How does the international assembly of government approach Russia in the aftermath? A G20 summit? Ha! What do you think Putin and his allies like China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and possibly India, South Africa, and Brazil will do now? What globalist Rubicons are being crossed right now that can never be reversed? The dollar lost as a global trade currency? The end of the petro-dollar? These are very real possibilities, perhaps even probabilities now.

This is another step towards The Great Reset. From Pandemic Panic Theater to Russia-Ukraine to whatever they have planned next, the push for total economic collapse under the guise of conscientious actions against Russia will go widely misunderstood. The masses will see this as a valiant effort to save lives, not realizing that the strings being pulled by Klaus Schwab, et al., have a totally different purpose.

Buckle up, folks. The bottom may be dropping out from under us much sooner than most expect. Stay frosty.