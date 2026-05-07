JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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HBruce's avatar
HBruce
May 7

Those were the most frightening words you wrote: "the Treaty has been signed." We learned a lot about taking care of ourselves during Covid. May the gifts God gave us during that time prove fruitful for thwarting the designs of the enemy.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
May 7

One need not be a conspiracy theorist to understand and believe things are going to get much worse in the weeks and months ahead. Just take a purely rational and logical look at what is going on around the world. We live in frightening times.

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