Important note: The last thing we need is fearmongering since that is what the Powers and Principalities want. I am posting this article to inform, not to make anyone go out and grab a bunch of masks. You can and should hear my full take on this theory on YouTube . With that said, here’s the article...

Three people are dead, one is in intensive care in Johannesburg, and a Swiss man is now isolated in a Zurich hospital after stepping off a ship that visited some of the most remote corners of the planet. The MV Hondius — a Dutch-flagged Oceanwide Expeditions vessel — sailed from Ushuaia, Argentina on April 1, threaded its way through Antarctica, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension, and is now bound for Spain’s Canary Islands after Cape Verde refused it port.

The pathogen onboard is hantavirus, specifically the Andes strain. Of every hantavirus strain on earth, that is the only one known to transmit between human beings.

The official line, courtesy of the World Health Organization, is that there is “no need for panic or travel restrictions.” Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said so himself. The official theory is that a Dutch couple picked the virus up on a bird-watching tour in Ushuaia before boarding, and that the rest is just rare, unfortunate spread.

Anonymous Argentine officials whispered that explanation to the Associated Press. Tierra del Fuego province, where Ushuaia sits, has never recorded a hantavirus case in its history. The story, in other words, has the texture of a press release.

And maybe that’s all it is. Sometimes a tragedy at sea is just a tragedy at sea. But there are reasons to look twice at this one.

The Eight-Week Fuse

Hantavirus has one feature that ought to alarm anyone paying attention to how this story will unfold over the next two months. Symptoms can take anywhere from one to eight weeks to appear after exposure. The Centers for Disease Control, the Mayo Clinic, the American Lung Association, Harvard Health, and the WHO itself all confirm the same window.

That means roughly 25 passengers who disembarked by April 24, plus everyone they have passed through customs alongside, plus everyone in their household, plus everyone they sat next to on a flight home, are walking around right now in a stealth incubation period that will not resolve until late June.

Switzerland already has its first confirmed case. He went home, lived his life, and only later figured out something was wrong. How many more are out there? Nobody knows. Nobody can know. That is the structural feature of this pathogen: by the time the symptoms arrive, the geography has already scattered.

If a malign actor — a globalist cabal, a rogue lab, the powers and principalities the Apostle Paul warned about — wanted to design a curtain-raiser for a manufactured pandemic, they would want exactly this. A long incubation window. Multinational passengers. A Petri dish vessel that crosses jurisdictional boundaries. A pathogen rare enough that nobody has acquired immunity, exotic enough to capture global headlines, but deadly enough to drive the fear that funds the surveillance state.

The Andes Coincidence

Hantavirus has been on the rodent-borne radar since the Four Corners outbreak of 1993. There are dozens of strains. Almost none of them spread between people. The one strain that does — Andes — is the one that ended up on the Hondius.

It is also, not coincidentally, the strain that virologists have been studying for decades precisely because of its anomalous human-to-human capacity. If you were assembling a wish-list pathogen for a respiratory tabletop exercise, the Andes hantavirus would sit near the top of the column. Rare. Lethal. Lung-targeting. Capable of limited spread between hosts. Almost no public familiarity, which means almost no public skepticism when the experts arrive to explain it.

The WHO is already explaining it. The Pan American Health Organization is coordinating with the Argentine Ministry of Health. The Spanish Ministry of Health is fielding the patients. Cape Verde refused the ship; Tenerife will receive it. International protocols are humming.

The architecture of pandemic governance, after years of being rejected by sovereign nations and ridiculed by skeptical citizens, is suddenly running a real-world drill in the headlines, and the response is being framed not as a story about three dead tourists but as a story about international coordination working.

A Treaty That Just Happened to Be Ready

Here is the timing that ought to make the hair stand up on the back of any honest observer’s neck. In May of 2025 — almost exactly one year ago — the World Health Assembly adopted the long-disputed Pandemic Agreement. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, has been talking about “Disease X” since Davos 2024, when he told the World Economic Forum that the next pandemic was “a matter of when not if” and that nations needed to surrender their fragmented responses to a unified global framework.

The treaty was the framework. The framework was finalized. And almost on cue, here is the first multi-country outbreak event of the post-treaty era, with WHO running point.

None of this proves anything. A skeptic of the conspiracy framing would say that Disease X is a generic preparedness term, that hantavirus has surfaced in clusters before, that the Hondius is an unlucky ship and not a controlled experiment.

Fair enough. But “conspiracy theorists” have been told for five years now that the official story is always the only story, that questioning the timing of convenient crises is the mark of a deranged mind. We were told that in 2020. We were told that about lab leaks. We were told that about every single thing that turned out to be true.

Watch the Ship, Watch the Shadows

The Hondius will dock in Tenerife in a few days. Passengers will disperse. Some will get sick. The headlines will follow. The WHO will hold press conferences, the treaty machinery will be praised, and somewhere in a closed conference room the planners will take notes on what worked and what did not. The dress rehearsal — if that is what this is — will produce a polished script for whatever comes next.

Ephesians 6:12 reminds us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. The verse does not require believing in any particular conspiracy. It does, however, require believing that the visible actors are not the only ones in the room. The Hondius is one ship. The wider stage on which it sails is bigger, older, and considerably less benign than the WHO press releases will ever admit.

Three people are dead. 25 are out and about. Roughly 150 are soon to be scattered across continents on an eight-week clock. The treaty is signed. The script is written. The only question left is whether the audience is paying attention.