JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
6d

Read the small print. A BIG MISSING RUNG HERE. These mRNA vaccines are NOT mRNA and they never were - they are ModRNA DNA vaccines as you can clearly see from the ACCOMPANYING US Supreme Court Law of 2013 - so everyone vaccinated, was vaccinated with a patented product which changed them genetically into a new species, Trans Human, which never existed before and thus they are no longer Human, nor do they have any Human Rights - according to that Law, which begs the question, if everything natural to this planet has mRNA and that is the key to Heaven, what door does ModRNA DNA open at death, instead?: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA

A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.

His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.

The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.

CMNNews 3rd September 2025

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Douglas Sayers's avatar
Douglas Sayers
6d

Thanks for this one JD. We are as conflicted as ever. Still pushing to replace the Creator with the creation…Still living as if this life is all there is to life.

Only one logical way to explain all the martyrs who suffer and die for Jesus even to this day. They value the invisible over the visible. They look for a city whose Builder and Maker is God. They seek first the kingdom of God…and set their affections on things above…

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