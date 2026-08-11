President Trump said it out loud this week. Democrats are nominating jihadists. Not the cartoon version with suicide vests that the media loves to pretend is the only definition. Real ones. The kind who walk into American politics with a smile, a progressive platform, and a quiet determination to remake the country from the inside.

He was responding to a Breitbart question in the Oval Office about the radical slate of Democrat candidates heading into the midterms.

“We have jihadists being elected all over the place,” Trump said. “Whether it’s communism, jihadism… A friend of mine called up, he said, ‘You know, really, you should use the word jihadist because that’s what’s happening.’”

The media clutched its pearls and screamed Islamophobia. Of course they did. They always do when someone notices the pattern. But Trump was pointing at something older and more deliberate than a single election cycle. He was naming the political and cultural form of jihad that has been operating in plain sight for decades.

Through it all, the biggest problem our nation faces in recognizing the threat is that the jihadists are not all Muslim. The Democratic Socialists of America are supportive of and oftentimes active participants in the jihad being waged on us. Some of them don’t even realize it, but others are not only aware but are giddily engaged.

If jihad is the path through which they can take down “Empire,” then they’re all in, Muslim or not.

I will be talking about this in greater detail on The JD Rucker Show at noon Pacific.

What Jihad Actually Means

Most Americans hear “jihad” and think only of the bloody kind. That is the lesser jihad, the jihad of the sword. Islamic tradition also teaches a greater jihad, the internal struggle against sin. But the classical and historical understanding is broader still. Jihad is struggle in the path of Allah by whatever means available. By the heart. By the tongue. By the hand. By the sword when the time is right.

Political jihad and civilizational jihad are not inventions of Western critics. They are strategies written down by the Muslim Brotherhood itself. In the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, recovered by the FBI and entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial, the Brotherhood described its work in North America as:

“a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

That document is not conspiracy theory. It is their own words. The goal is settlement, empowerment, coalition-building, and the gradual replacement of the existing order with an Islamic alternative. Sharia is not optional in that vision. It is the destination.

This is the form of jihad now being normalized through Democrat primaries. Not car bombs. Ballots. City halls. Senate races. The red-green alliance of radical leftists and Islamist networks that share a common enemy... America as it was founded.

The Candidates and the Pattern

Look at Michigan. Abdul El-Sayed just secured the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. If he wins in November he becomes the first Muslim in that body.

Trump has zeroed in on him for good reason. El-Sayed’s father-in-law has documented ties to Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations, including past leadership in CAIR-Michigan and the Islamic Society of North America founders committee.

Counterterrorism experts testified that these connections raise homeland security concerns. El-Sayed’s platform includes abolishing ICE, defunding the police, restructuring the Supreme Court, and a hard anti-Israel line that sits comfortably with the progressive left’s new orthodoxy.

His victory over the Democratic establishment was no accident. It marked the biggest triumph yet for the far-left wing of the party.

In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, has become the face of this fusion. His machine helped push through primary winners who openly celebrate the destruction of Western norms. One co-founded a group that called for the full eradication of Western civilization. Others have echoed “Death to America” rhetoric while demanding the abolition of borders, prisons, and any meaningful immigration enforcement. Mass amnesty for illegal aliens is standard. So is the demand to get rid of the Senate itself, as DSA leadership has openly stated.

Trump connected the dots. These are not random radicals.

“They come from other failed countries, and they come here, and they tell us how to run our country… They come from, let’s say, as an example, Somalia.” he said. “They come in, and then they tell us how our Constitution, how our Declaration of Independence, how it works. It doesn’t work that way.”

He is right. People who fled failed states or who carry the ideological baggage of Islamist networks should not be lecturing Americans on the meaning of ordered liberty. Yet the Democratic Party has decided that demographic change and identity politics matter more than assimilation or constitutional fidelity. The red-green axis has been building for years.

Now it is winning primaries.

The Normalization Strategy

This is how normalization works. First you redefine the word. Jihad becomes “struggle for justice.” Then you punish anyone who notices the actual doctrine. Call them bigots. Accuse them of phobia. Flood the zone with claims that any scrutiny of Islamist political activity is racist.

Meanwhile the infrastructure of the Brotherhood and its allies embeds itself in universities, civil rights organizations, student groups, and now elected office.

The same networks that produced CAIR and the Muslim Students Association now produce Democrat nominees. The same ideological current that treats the Constitution as an obstacle rather than a covenant finds common cause with socialists who want to abolish the Senate, the Supreme Court, and ICE.

The red and the green do not need to agree on every social issue. They only need to agree that the old America must go. This is why people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Troy Jackson are directly involved. Since they are not Muslim, they give credibility to jihad by painting it as “Democratic Socialism.”

That sounds much nicer than “jihad.”

Scripture is not silent on this kind of gradual conquest. “For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.”

That is 2 Thessalonians 2:7. The restraint holds for a season. Then the restraint is removed. What follows is not subtle.

America was never meant to be a staging ground for a foreign civilizational project. The Constitution is not a suicide pact. A nation that cannot name the ideology that seeks to replace it will eventually be replaced by it. Trump called the candidates what they are. The rest of the country can keep pretending the word has only one meaning, or it can open its eyes while there is still time.