JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
6h

We in the west have opened the door to our destruction. In a misguided effort to display equity and inclusion, we have invited the serpent into our abode. From this point onward, as the American way of life is destroyed, the fault is ours.

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Eric Butler's avatar
Eric Butler
6h

Trojan Horse. Period. islam, muslims will lie, say whatever it takes. islam is not a religion. islamophobia is a made-up word, though there is no made-up word for muslim hate of the west. It’s a real word: jihad.

And it is here in our country now, and not by conservative politics. Christians must stand-up.

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