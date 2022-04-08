I was never really into "conspiracy theories" until the 2020 election. But since then, I've become more questioning of nearly every official narrative from the election to Covid-19 and their "vaccines" to the CIA's involvement in setting the stage for the Ukraine-Russia war. I don't believe every theory I hear, but like a Berean testing against scripture, I take conspiracy theories and test them against known facts and the agenda of the globalist elites.

On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explored a theory that has been popping up more over the past couple of weeks. Hearing it requires a suspension of disbelief, or as some people say, "putting on your tinfoil hat" even if only for a moment. But I'm confident that as far-fetched as it may seem, it's still plausible when we consider just how desperate the Democrats are right now and how driven the globalist elites are.

With the acknowledgement by the New York Times and subsequent acknowledgements by other leftist news outlets that the Hunter Biden "Laptop from Hell" is real, many have come to the conclusion that there are plans being set in motion to take down Joe Biden. The Deep State doesn't allow their corporate media puppets to acknowledge facts without good reason, and at this point the only viable reason would be to pressure or even control Joe Biden. Is this their play to push him out of the White House?

If the initial laptop drop isn't enough, there is apparently a lot more that could drop at any moment. According to Western Journal, the laptop from hell may have secrets ready to take down Joe Biden:

On Wednesday, however, we learned that a whistleblower is working with a team of information technology experts to recover a whopping 450 gigabytes of deleted material said to contain “80,000 images and videos and more than 120,000 archived emails,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The whistleblower, Jack Maxey, is a Republican activist and former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. In October 2020, he and Bannon received a copy of the laptop’s hard drive. Maxey told the Daily Mail he and his team are conducting their work in Zurich because he fears retaliation from the Biden administration. He explained that last year, after he’d distributed copies of the hard drive to lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and several media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Daily Mail, black Suburbans began to appear outside his home.

Of course, getting rid of Joe Biden is only part of the problem. Kamala Harris may have been seen initially as the heir apparent, the Obama acolyte who could be easily controlled once she took her spot atop the thrown. But she has failed in the most spectacular ways at convincing the people she's competent, charismatic, or even remotely likable. She had been called the "female Barack Obama" by many when she was running for Senator. As it turns out, she doesn't have anywhere near the panache or brains of the person she was supposed to emulate. She's a poor proxy, and everyone knows it.

This is when we get into the conspiratorial part, so prepare your tinfoil accordingly. What if they're planning to remove Joe Biden, allow Harris to ascend even if only for a short time, and sidestep the 22nd Amendment to put Barack Obama as Vice President?

According to the 22nd Amendment:

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once.

The keyword there is "elected." If it had said "served" then the point would be moot. But in federal governance, it isn't just semantics that separate elections and actually serving in office. We treat elections as completely separate actions from service. Moreover, the original intent of the Amendment could have easily been clarified as "serving" rather than "be elected" had they wanted it. Instead, they conspicuously chose to refer to elections, so an argument can be made that nominating and confirming Barack Obama to the role of Vice President is legal since the Amendment only prohibits a two-term president from being explicitly elected.

Would it hold up in the courts? Probably not, though we can never assume anything these days. But it wouldn't have to stand up in the Supreme Court in order for Democrats to achieve their goals.

Would a Republican majority in either the House or the Senate confirm Obama? Probably not, and therein lies the point. Considering how badly the prospects for Democrats are looking in the midterms and into the 2024 election, dangling the carrot of Obama's return to the White House may be enough to drive Democrat and left-leaning Independent voters to push much harder for control of the two chambers of Congress, even in the horrible situation we're in.

One can even argue that the state of the union is exactly why Democrats would try a desperate move like this. Nothing works better in dirty politics than to blame the guy heading out the door while promising better results from the guy coming in. For as much as conservatives generally despise Barack Obama, he's still the most popular political leftist in America.

Even the prospects of Obama coming back could be enough to change the fate of the Democrat Party that awaits them in November. It probably still wouldn't be enough, but desperate Democrats are among the most dangerous and delusional creatures on earth. They may be willing to try anything to retain power, and this would be the boldest possible move they could pull.

As I said in the beginning, I look at two things when considering a conspiracy theory. The first is knowing the facts. Obama has been more visible lately. He's not out there defending Biden, though. He's establishing his own primacy, and while it could very easily just be him stroking his immense ego, it could also be something more sinister.

The second thing I look at is the agenda of the globalist elites. They are pushing desperately for The Great Reset to be realized as quickly as possible. I believe Obama was a globalist pawn when he came into office, but he proved himself to be adept enough to be elevated to the status of globalist elite. Now, he's in on meetings of "The New World Order" with Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and others. They may have hoped Harris would be Obama's pawn for them, but she's incapable of leading enough people over the edge of the cliff. Obama himself could likely do it, especially if world stability continues to deteriorate.

As I noted in the podcast, if they can't get Barack Obama around the 22nd Amendment then they could install Michelle Obama instead and either give her husband direct access to the shadow government or make him an active player as U.N. Ambassador. Either way, the play could work if we don't get ahead of it.

All of this is just food for thought. We won't know for sure until more moves are made, but the board is set for the Obama Gambit to play out.