Every American has at least one issue that resonates with them, that drives how they vote on election day. Many of us have several issues that are important to us. And even though standard operating procedure in modern day elections is to fall back on the words of James Carville, "It's the economy, stupid," we've seen many elections in which emotion drove the decision-making process rather than purely financial considerations.

Going into Tuesday's midterm elections, the economy is at top of mind. The last time we had an election that was so focused on reversing our fiscal misfortunes was 1980. That was a presidential election during a very different era, so even though we have a wider array of issues on the ballot today, it's conspicuous that the economy has been so dominant in polls. But here's the thing. No matter how much an average American believes the economy is the biggest thing on the ballot, it's actually much bigger than that. It's everything.

This election isn't just about fixing the economy, lowering inflation, preventing recession, or improving the job market. This election is about preserving the status of the U.S. Dollar itself. If Democrats are able to maintain control of the House and Senate, I'd make the not-so-bold prediction that they will continue to bring us closer to full-blown economic collapse. That's what they've been doing for two years.

Unfortunately, those who think the Republicans can fix things if the anticipated red wave isn't thwarted by massive, widespread voter fraud are being far too hopeful. Republican majorities in the House and/or Senate will only slow the bleeding. Without veto-proof majorities in both chambers, they will not be able to pass meaningful economic legislation that can become law. They'll be delaying our nation's demise if they can win, and at this point we'll take the delay.

The real benefit of Republican majorities in DC that coincide with big America First victories at the state level (Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania come to mind) is in allowing the American people an extended opportunity to turn things around. It is US who can fix the economy. This happens at the personal level by improving our own financial status and it happens at the national level when enough Americans work to get the economy rolling again. It's small business owners and hard-working American citizens making good financial decisions that will save this nation if it is to be saved.

That cannot happen on a wide-enough scale if Democrats retain control for the next two years. In fact, I would go so far as to say our economy will crash before the 2024 election if Democrats can cheat their way to subvert the coming red wave on Tuesday.

Let's be clear. Republican control on Capitol Hill with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy calling the shots will NOT be able to fix things. Even some of the "fiscally conservative" Republicans in Congress go along with bloated budgets in order to maintain their status in the caucus with McConnell and McCarthy in charge. GOP leadership is generally feckless, but I'll take feckless over destructive any day. Democrat leadership is destructive, as we've learned very clearly the last two years with their control of the House, Senate, and White House.

We need strong leadership that gets out of the way of the American people. The GOP won't be strong, but at least they won't be as actively and aggressively working against the American people the way Democrats are doing right now. The leadership we need will be among the people, not politicians. If the red wave does materialize, I'll post about what is needed from the people. Let's see the red wave happen first.

Some will balk when I note that President Trump was not exactly fiscally responsible when he was in office, but the difference was his administration and Congress at the time were working on the premise of a strong and growing U.S. economy. When economic prospects are as high as they were in the pre-plandemic days, we can forgive some of the fiscal irresponsibility that was being practiced with massive budgets and spending. Personally, I would prefer strong economic periods be used to pay down our debt with tightened budgets but at least they weren't spending like crazy with money that wasn't there.

Today, the Biden-Harris regime is doing just that: Spending like crazy with money that isn't there and limited prospects of sufficient funds coming in. This is why I've long said the ultimate goal of the regime is to force America to fully adopt Modern Monetary Theory. In essence, they want to print money to pay for bills. This will quickly erode the dollar's worldwide value and the reliance inherent in the world's reserve currency. As a result, the dollar's status will drop like a rock. When that happens, we can expect a full-blown economic collapse that will decimate the United States.

But whether there's a red wave or not, it behooves everyone to move their wealth or retirement to physical precious metals, either in their own hands or through a self-directed IRA. My regular readers are likely aware that I was against gold and silver for investment and wealth protection during the Trump years. The market was soaring. The prospects were high. Why put money into something that's safe when there were investment profits to be made? But the stolen election changed everything and within three months into the Biden-Harris reign of terror, I started looking for precious metals sponsors to promote.

My criteria was simple: Any company I promote must NOT be working with the Chinese Communist Party and the executives must NOT be donating to Democrats. What I found during my research of 27 precious metals companies is that the vast majority of them — over 90% — ARE working with CCP proxies, donating to Democrats, or both. It was shocking, especially considering that many stalwarts in the conservative movement are endorsing these companies. I found three companies out of 27 that are truly America-First companies. Three. Out of 27. So sad.

The challenge many of my readers have in accepting that the powers-that-be are trying to collapse the economy is understanding the motives of the masses. How could so many Americans be involved if they know what's going to happen? The answers is simple. They DON'T know. They just think they're trying to codify Roe v Wade or protect the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda. They get involved with various campaigns because they're trying to stop the MAGA movement. They participate in voter fraud because they think they're "saving our democracy," getting paid, or both. Nearly every participant in the destruction of America has no idea what they're really supporting.

This election is an important component of the plan to devalue the dollar, but there are other things happening abroad that are also pushing in that direction. For a taste of what else is happening, I turn to Mike Adams over at Natural News. Mike is known for spreading the truth, and while some believe he is a fearmonger in the way he presents everything, I tend to see him as explaining the worst case scenario — hope for the best and prepare for the worst. It's not for everyone, but as long as you can temper his pronouncements with an educated understanding of reality, he can be one of the most important voices in America today. Here's Mike...

Dollar Dominance Scheduled for TERMINATION as Saudi Arabia Declares CHINA Its “Reliable Partner”

The petrodollar is now on its last legs as Saudi Arabia has declared China to be its “reliable partner” for energy and trade. The USA, under the catastrophic leadership of fake president Joe Biden — who was planted in the Oval Office via a rigged election — has lost all credibility in the eyes of world leaders.

First, the US military couldn’t even hold its ground in Afghanistan and was beaten by local militiamen who gained possession of tens of billions of dollars in US military equipment during the rushed US evacuation panic. Next, the USA demonstrated its tyranny and warmongering insanity by taking part in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines that provide energy to Europe. Adding insult to injury, the corrupt US government, Treasury and private Federal Reserve have been printing money at a maddening pace, exploiting the special position of global reserve currency held by the dollar. The more dollars are printed, the more purchasing power is stolen from other nations that hold dollars. The current dollar devaluation has reached nearly 2% per month and continues to accelerate.

What the world has come to realize is that:

The U.S. is a horrible steward of a global reserve currency and that the U.S. abuses / exploits its currency standing to enforce authoritarian dominance over the world. The U.S. is a dangerous, cruel empire that bombs civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure and abuses human rights both around the world and at home (hundreds of J6 political prisoners still locked up, with no trial). The U.S. has zero regard for the rule of law and has no respect for anything resembling “democracy” or “human rights.” The U.S. is a horrible trading partner because it will carry out economic warfare against its own trading partners (such as the Fed raising interest rates to break Britain’s bond-based pension system) while pushing transgenderism and the LGBT agenda on the world. The U.S. will demand real goods from your nation (commodities, manufactured goods, etc.) while offering you nothing but fiat currency debt instruments in return. The world is tired of trading real, physical assets for America’s IOUs. U.S. leadership is a cabal of insane, deranged criminals who cannot be reasoned with. The U.S. is like a crazed childhood bully running around with nuclear weapons, beyond the reach of any rational argument or sensible solution involving common ground.

For these reasons and more, the nations of the world are set to repudiate the dollar and bring the U.S. empire to an end.

We now have confirmation that this global pivot is taking place.

As Simon Watkins writes for OilPrice.com:

[T]he U.S. is surprised by the apparent finalisation of the transition of Saudi Arabia away from Washington and towards China, which effectively marks the end of the 1945 core agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia that defined their relationship up until extremely recently.

The petrodollar understanding, in other words, is history.

The last days of the American empire are upon us

Once the petrodollar is repudiated by nations around the world, the dollar will collapse in value as nations dump it, sending a flood of dollars back to the USA where they will saturate the domestic economy. The result will be shocking price inflation in consumer goods (including food) followed by a suicide spiral of last-ditch money printing while the Fed buys up stocks, bonds, houses and expiring Treasury debt, effectively leading to self-immolation of the dollar currency.

Those left holding dollars will lose most of the value — perhaps 95% — and banks will resort to bail-ins or bank holidays to try to prevent bank runs.

At some point in this fiasco, the ability of the U.S. federal government to pay its own workers will grind to a halt, resulting in a collapse of the federal government’s financial solvency in something resembling the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. This will likely be followed by the breakup of the United States into smaller, regional nation states which will launch their own currencies, likely backed by a portfolio of gold and commodities (because no one will trust fiat currency merely on “faith” at this point).

Make sure you are physically present in the state where you want to be when this house of cards comes tumbling down.

Get full details in today's Situation Update podcast:

Saudi Arabia declares China its “most reliable partner”

Saudi’s MbS is abandoning the petrodollar status in place since 1945

As petrodollar is terminated, US dollar will collapse

Treasury will lose ability to keep printing and auctioning dollar debt

The end of the American empire fast approaches

Fed raises interest rates another .75%, making loans and mortgages MORE expensive

1.3 TRILLION British Pounds wiped out from UK bonds

UK govt stress-tests simulated week-long POWER OUTAGES

Power to be rationed across UK households and businesses

John Fetterman demonstrates complete inability to speak coherently

Maersk shipping giant warns of “dark clouds” as shipping demand plummets

Consumer demand has plunged as people struggle to afford necessities like food

Brain dead White House BRAGS about highest inflation in decades, via social security checks

Interview with Coach Dave Daubenmire

