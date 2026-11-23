Conservative lawmakers keep filing bills to ban Sharia. They form caucuses. They hold hearings. They warn that Islamic law is incompatible with the Constitution. And still the Red-Green Alliance advances on every front while the demographic math keeps running against the West. Anyone banking on mass deportations or remigration to fix this is not watching the scoreboard. Political tools matter. They are not the decisive weapon.

Look at what the efforts have actually produced. Texas Republicans Keith Self and Chip Roy launched a Sharia Free America Caucus that has grown to dozens of members. Senator John Cornyn introduced a Defeat Sharia Law Act aimed at stopping private enforcement of the code. States have introduced dozens of similar measures. Speaker Mike Johnson called the threat a “serious problem.” A handful of bills have passed. Most stall. Courts and free-exercise arguments blunt the rest.

The proposals are not nothing. They are also not a solution. In fact, one would be hard-pressed to find an instance where a law passed and stuck that put even the smallest dent in staving off the Islamic takeover of America.

Meanwhile the alliance between the hard left and political Islam keeps cashing checks. In Europe the Red-Green pattern is open. Far-left parties court Muslim blocs, share stages with Brotherhood-linked groups, and treat criticism of Islam as the greater sin. One needs only to look at London and Paris to see a glimpse into our future if we do not act immediately.

The same dynamic is already visible here. New York’s Zohran Mamdani and Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed are not outliers. They are the product of a coalition that hates the West more than it hates each other. Campus encampments, street protests flying Palestinian flags next to red ones, and elected officials sworn in on the Quran are features, not glitches. Fox News and others have documented the pattern for years. It is accelerating.

Demographics do not care about your last election night. Pew Research projections show Islam on track to become the world’s largest religion around 2035. In Europe the Muslim share is projected to rise from roughly 6 percent to 13 percent by 2070, driven by fertility and continued migration.

And to be clear, those numbers are extremely conservative. With the flood gates getting harder and harder to close, 2070 could be happening with the decade.

North America’s Muslim population is expected to more than triple over the same span. High birth rates plus Democrat border policies plus elite refusal to notice the incompatibility of Sharia with free speech, women’s rights, and apostasy laws produce one outcome. Cultural and legal pressure follows population. It already has in parts of France, Britain, and American cities with large parallel communities.

This is why the purely political script is incomplete. Enforcement of existing law, legislating the end of catch-and-release, and cutting off welfare incentives can slow the inflow and punish the worst actors. Those steps are necessary. They are not sufficient for the long run. Large settled populations that retain the theology of supremacism and the practice of high fertility do not evaporate because a future Republican majority passes one more resolution.

Even if we could wait for another Republican majority, they’ve proven themselves to be feckless with power. The only political hope is at the state and local level, but those are woefully insufficient.

Remigration fantasies ignore the legal, logistical, and political realities of millions of people already here with birthright citizenship or long-term residency. Pretending otherwise is comforting. It is not strategy. If we can’t pass voter ID with over 80% approval, why would anyone dream of passing remigration laws that are underwater?

The only durable answer is the one the Church has always had. Conversion changes the person. Converted people change the trajectory of families and communities. History records that the Gospel has broken harder systems than this one. Muslims are not immune.

Reports from multiple mission networks document movements of Muslims coming to Christ in the Muslim world and among diaspora communities. The same scriptures that expose the false claims of Muhammad also offer the real alternative. Jesus is not one prophet among many. He is the Son of God who died and rose. That claim is either true or it is not. If it is true, it is stronger than any political coalition.

For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. Romans 1:16.

Christians who treat this as someone else’s problem or as a purely secular fight are missing the point. Loving the neighbor includes telling him the truth about the only way to God. It includes refusing the multicultural lie that all religions are equal paths. It includes supporting churches and missionaries who actually engage Muslim communities instead of avoiding them.

Political resistance can buy time and protect the most vulnerable. It cannot produce new hearts. Only the Gospel does that. The Red-Green Alliance understands the war is cultural and spiritual. So should we.