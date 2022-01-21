As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

Federal employees will not be forced to get jabbed, at least for now, thanks to a federal judge in Texas. This is a victory for now and may last if it’s properly ruled upon through appeals.

A federal judge has blocked the Biden-Harris regime’s executive order mandating Covid-19 injections for all federal employees. He also declined to enjoin another order that imposed similar mandates on employees for contractors that work with the federal government. [read more]

As Julio has been reporting first hand, the crisis on the southern border continues to rage with no plans from the Biden administration to change course. [read more]

Herman Cain was fond of saying that you need to ask “the Right Questions.” His point was simple. If you saw a car slammed into a tree, you didn’t worry about what color it was. You needed to be sure that the occupant(s) of the car had been extricated. Then you would go on to check for leaking gasoline and other ongoing hazards. After that, you could figure out why the crash happened. In short, you had to consider what was most important at the moment, and then proceed to other questions only as the more important ones were answered. [read more]

Long before the CCP masked bandit COVID-19 and its experimental jab entered the world stage, humanity had been experimented on by the ravages of multiple unethical global corporations who’ve weaponized geo and reversed engineering through their Frankenstein biotechnologies. [read more]

America’s supply chains are already extremely fragile. Port congestions, labor shortages, rampant inflation and pandemic-related economic restrictions are all significantly increasing the likelihood of rampant food shortages in the near future. Here are the 12 signs that food shortages are already here. [read more]

The fallout continues from the CDC’s ‘bombshell’ report on natural immunity this week. The report set off a wave of confusion among natural immunity deniers, who believed that ‘vaccines‘ were the only way for people to get protection to Covid-19. [read more]

A case report involving a 47-year-old, previously healthy man demonstrates conclusive evidence that COVID-19 shots may trigger vaccine-induced immune-mediated hepatitis. [read more]

Canada has been busy moving further into totalitarianism, arresting Christian leaders, telling parents to isolate children, and “diagnosing” any sick person with COVID just because. This is probably all to push Trudeau’s “Great Reset” wet dream. But some people are getting tired of the ridiculousness. [read more]

