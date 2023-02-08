If you prefer to watch on Rumble, here’s the link.

Joe Biden delivered a horrible State of the Union speech on Tuesday night that left a bad taste in the mouths of anyone who watched it, other than Democrat partisans and idiots, of course. It was supposed to be about unity but instead it was a continuation of the dishonest, divisive rhetoric we've grown accustomed to from his regime.

We'll start from the bottom and work our way up. The part that chapped my khakis the most was when Biden had the gall to talk about the border without falling to the ground and begging for the nation's forgiveness. He has demolished our sovereignty in less than two years and created dangerous situations for both American citizens and the people he's luring to be raped and trafficked on their way to the border. As I posted earlier:

The border crisis in 100% Joe Biden's fault. You can argue that congressional Democrats have a hand in it. You can point to feckless policies by governments in border states. But at the end of the day the reason that we are experiencing the worst invasion of illegal aliens that our country has ever seen is because the Biden-Harris regime has opened the borders. They can claim they haven't. They would be lying if they did. Every aspect of their border policy encourages illegal aliens to cross. Everything they've done to remove border security has worsened the flow of drugs and other illegal merchandise. They have harmed this nation immeasurably, all the while putting innocent children in danger as they're raped and trafficked throughout their journey to the border. Knowing all this, here's how Biden framed the border situation during his Tuesday night State of the Union speech:

Republicans were right to object to his feckless statements. They needed those who were watching the SOTU, which was far fewer than one might expect, to hear their objections to his gaslighting attempt. For Biden or anyone in his administration to even mention the border without begging for forgiveness is beyond disingenuous. It's a statement of contempt towards Americans. For anyone to hear anything about the border, whether it's about the massive influx of illegal aliens or the child-killing fentanyl flooding across, and not blame the Biden-Harris regime completely is to declare their stupidity. Only the indoctrinated partisans or legitimately unintelligent people could see what's happening and not come to the undeniable conclusion that this is Biden's fault.

The day of the State of the Union speech, it seemed like everything was going wrong for the Biden-Harris regime and Democrats. John Solomon noted on his site that his own administration seemed to be preemptively counter-programming the narrative from the speech. Bad economic news. Bad border news. An official resigned.

As I will note on the show, it seems much more likely that the White House decided to frontload all of the bad news they could because they knew conservative media would be focused on the speech and would ignore the bigger news from the day. Sure enough, that's exactly what is happening.

The border crisis wasn't the only infuriating piece of his speech. His continuing accusations that Republicans want to end Medicare and Social Security made an appearance in the SOTU speech.

This is significant, not because it's true (though it probably should be if we're being fiscally realistic) but because it demonstrates the Democrats are continuing to push for the downfall of our economic status. By allowing Medicare and Social Security to fail and gaslighting the feckless GOP into standing by helplessly while it does, they'll be able to usher in Modern Monetary Theory. As I noted on an earlier article:

The vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill either oppose cuts to Medicare and Social Security, or they avoid the issue like the plague. It SHOULD be an issue that the "fiscally conservative" party talks about more, but Democrats have made it such a toxic topic that President Trump, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are all in agreement that the GOP will not touch it. Why, then, do Democrats continue to claim Republicans are going after the two massive entitlement expenditures? At Tuesday night's State of the Union speech, Joe Biden continued to gaslight over the issue. Thankfully, some Republicans pushed back. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went so far as to scream out "liar" when Biden brought it up. Biden at least acknowledged that it's not "most" Republicans. He said he had the receipts in the form of a proposal that was sent to him, likely by a handful of Republican lawmakers who rightly pointed out that Medicare and Social Security are unsustainable if reforms are not made immediately. But it's toxic... and that's the point. Why do even lucid and otherwise fiscally responsible Republicans shy away from the important issue? It's because Democrats desperately NEED them to fail. They NEED the burden of entitlements to cripple American taxpayers and lead this nation towards the inevitable forced adoption of Modern Monetary Theory. There are only two possible ways to continue Medicare and Social Security. Either we make massive cuts across the board or we print money to cover the expenses. That's it. The former will be unpopular among lawmakers who know cuts are the easiest way for them to lose elections. The latter would be pure devastation that prompts a complete economic collapse as more nations abandon the U.S. Dollar as the world reserve currency.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be breaking down the most infuriating aspects of his speech. I'll also be going over some of the realities we're facing as a nation that must be addressed immediately. The real state of our nation is dire. We can't sit around and wait for another president to come save us.

Some of the stories I'll be covering today include:

We desperately need SOMETHING. It needs to come from the people as political solutions will not emerge in time if they even emerge at all. This is why I'll be calling for viewers to help find the right organization that can make grassroots activism a thing again among America First patriots. We need something like the Tea Party, though much better organized and devoid of the corruption that coopted it. We need this soon. Otherwise, we're sunk as a nation.