JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Michael Bantum's avatar
Michael Bantum
Oct 13

Amen.

This is obvious to anyone who has read the Founders and the Bible. The United States of America was and is a creation of a people with a common Christian culture and worldview to govern themselves. This new nation was consummated after they, as individual colonies, banded together and successful fought a war of liberation--in which they explicitly, claimed that world view as their justification for fighting that war, and rejected the corrupt worldview of the ruling class of England and their doctrine of the divine right of kings. Lex Rex is a great source.

It is thus evident that our nation was founded intentionally to be governed as Christian nation under tributary authority and powers explicitly ceded (and only those ceded) to their government by individual Christians as granted to them apriori by their Creator, Jesus Christ. "All men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights." One of those was clearly to chose and form a government of our founders own liking, and not have an arbitrary one imposed upon them from another nation or King.

The so called religious 'tolerance' (a word with a liberal meaning that I don't apply to myself as a Christian man, and which I argue has never been a Christian virtue) that you mention--which I would rather call the true Christian virtue of appropriate, merciful forbearance or long-suffering toward the fallen and misguided) was intended by the founders as a protection for varying individual or denominational group interpretations of God's Word over an enforced, state approved interpretation of the Bible. Once again, the bias for freedom over enslavement--of any sort--including intellectual slavery. However, all such protected interpretations were based only on the ethical system derived from our canonical Bible. Obviously, no foreign, to Christianity, ethical code such as codified by, say, sharia law would have even been considered or admitted as protected under the American Bill of Rights or Constitution. Simply absurd and historically-illiterate to propose that as 'religious freedom' to a founder.

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Oct 13

Yes. The United States is a Christian nation under moral attack. Undermining our Christian foundation threatens our national character, our traditional way of life, our legal system and our justice system. Our enemies, both foreign and domestic, know this better than many Americans do.

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