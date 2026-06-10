JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Rick Armbruster's avatar
Rick Armbruster
4d

And do not get caught up with the fear monger in a lab coat clad selling pandemic fear porn that latest pill or jab.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
4d

An underappreciated gift is the gift of discernment. Thanks, JD for sharing yours.

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