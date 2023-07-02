Corporate media is curious. Conservative media is chuckling. Alternative media is sounding the klaxons. Meanwhile, the puppet masters over the Biden-Harris regime are fist-bumping each other over another expansion of the climate change Overton Window.

The White House dropped a report Friday detailing their support for research into blocking sunlight in their efforts to fight climate change. As Michael Snyder noted, this concept was already being tossed around by the European Union earlier in the week. That didn't garner the attention the Globalist Elite Cabal expected, so they commanded the White House to sign onto the ludicrous concept a few days later.

Let's be clear: Even the most unhinged climate change cultist wouldn't think this sounds like a good idea. Lest we forget, these are the people who claim nuclear power is bad and cow farts are dangerous. One might think people who are so gullible would latch onto a sun-blocking maneuver, but that's not the case. The cultists aren't interested in any solution that does not force totalitarian control on their neighbors, the downfall of capitalism, and a bearhug embrace of Neo-Marxism.

Blocking the sun just doesn't check enough of their climate change cult boxes.

This so-called "potential solution" is designed to push insanity levels to eleven so they can reel it back in with horrible ideas that are slightly less insane. Those who are against monitoring personal carbon emissions and tying the results to one's ability to live their day-to-day lives might find the notion intrusive, but it's better than blocking out the sun, right? That's why idiocy is proposed as plausible by the Globalist Elite Cabal.

Here are the details about the White House's drop from Discern Reporter:

White House Supports Research Into Blocking the Sun

A recently published research document on the White House website has shed light on the Biden administration's willingness to explore the concept of blocking sunlight as a potential measure to combat climate change. The document, released by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Friday, reveals that the team has been studying "geoengineering" methods aimed at preventing sun rays from exacerbating global warming.

The University of Oxford defines "geoengineering" as the intentional large-scale intervention in the Earth's natural systems to counteract climate change. The report titled "Congressionally-Mandated Report on Solar Radiation Modification" outlines the specific geoengineering methods under consideration by the Biden administration, including "stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening," along with research into "cirrus cloud thinning."

The introduction to the report clarifies that research on "space-based approaches" has not been a focus due to the relative ease of implementing atmospheric approaches.

The document emphasizes that it is primarily a research plan aimed at understanding the potential impacts of solar radiation modification (SRM) rather than a blueprint for deployment. The research would contribute to a better understanding of basic climate processes, the effects of human greenhouse gas emissions, and the outcomes of SRM.

The summary highlights that a research program exploring the scientific and societal implications of SRM would enable informed decisions on its potential risks and benefits as part of climate policy. It also acknowledges that such a program would prepare the United States for possible SRM deployment by other public or private actors.

The report points out that SRM could offer the prospect of significant planetary cooling within a few years.

However, the White House issued a separate statement assuring the public that there are no plans at present to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.