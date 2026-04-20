Something has shifted. You may not be able to name it precisely, but you feel it — in the cost of your groceries, in the tone of the news, in the conversations at church that drift toward things nobody used to say out loud. A quiet, persistent sense that the world your parents handed you is becoming unrecognizable, and that the pace of that change is accelerating. You’re not being paranoid. You’re paying attention. And the difference between those two things matters more right now than perhaps at any moment in living memory.

This is not a piece about stocking your bunker or predicting the exact date of the apocalypse. Christians have been wrong about that date too many times to be confident about the calendar. What this is, instead, is a serious look at four converging pressures that demand a serious response — not from politicians, not from pundits, but from you, personally, spiritually, and practically.

The ancient word for that response is readiness. Jesus used it often. “Watch therefore,” He said in Matthew 24:42, “for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.” That command was not given to frighten us. It was given because preparation, properly understood, is an act of faith.

The World Order Is Cracking

The international architecture the United States spent seventy years building after World War II is visibly straining. Trade wars, sanctions, tariff escalations, and the fracturing of longtime alliances have not just rattled markets — they have begun to rewire the fundamental relationships between nations. BlackRock’s own geopolitical risk analysts noted recently that 2025 and 2026 may mark the beginning of a new geopolitical era altogether, one shaped by a more transactional American foreign policy that is exposing deep fractures within the Western alliance.

Yes, BlackRock is a globalist corporation that uses guidance as a manipulation tool, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.

The economic consequences are not abstract. When global supply chains are disrupted, your grocery shelf is disrupted. When trading partners retaliate against American tariffs or get mad over mean words by President Trump, American manufacturers absorb the blow. When the dollar’s reserve currency status comes under pressure — as it increasingly does when rival powers strike bilateral energy deals that bypass the dollar entirely — the purchasing power of every American paycheck is quietly eroded.

Futurists and market analysts have long predicted that the period from roughly 2015 to 2030 would be one of pronounced systemic upheaval in America, driven by the simultaneous conclusion of an 80-year institutional cycle and a 50-year economic cycle. We are now living in the middle of that overlap. The turbulence is not random. It is structural. And it is not finished.

The question is not whether disruption is coming. The question is what you will do before it does. That means getting your financial house in order now, while you still have the luxury of doing so deliberately rather than desperately. It means understanding which of your family’s needs depend on long, fragile supply chains, and beginning to reduce that dependence. It means knowing your neighbors — not as a political sentiment, but as a survival strategy. Communities that know each other hold together when systems do not.

The Machine That Nobody Fully Understands

Artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology in modern history, and it is arriving faster than human wisdom can absorb it. That combination — enormous power, inadequate wisdom — is exactly the kind of thing that ends badly.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have estimated that generative AI could displace as many as 300 million full-time jobs globally by 2030. A broader range of expert projections suggests that somewhere between 15 and 25 percent of existing jobs will face significant disruption within just the next two years, with entry-level white-collar positions carrying the highest immediate risk. If you have children approaching the workforce, or if your own career depends on tasks that can be systematized and automated, this is not a distant threat. It is an arriving one.

The employment disruption is serious. The cybersecurity dimension may be worse. AI is rapidly lowering the barrier to sophisticated cyberattacks, enabling bad actors — whether rogue states, criminal organizations, or lone ideologues — to strike at critical infrastructure with tools that previously required nation-state resources.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report ranks cyber insecurity among the top threats facing the world over the next two years, and the Council on Foreign Relations has flagged a highly disruptive AI-enabled cyberattack on American critical infrastructure as a plausible near-term contingency. Your power grid, your water system, your banking infrastructure — none of these are immune, and all of them are being probed.

And before anyone thumbs their nose because I invoked the WEF and CFR, know this: They may be evil but they telegraph their moves. Just as they had a pandemic “simulation” surrounding Wuhan a year before the “real” thing hit, so too should we take it seriously when they make similar claims about cyberattacks. They aren’t just telling us their predictions. Oftentimes, they’re telling us their plans.

Then there is the subtler threat, perhaps the most insidious of all. AI-generated disinformation — deepfakes, synthetic voices, fabricated video — is already eroding the public’s ability to trust what it sees and hears. When nobody can agree on what is real, truth itself becomes a casualty. And a society that cannot agree on reality cannot sustain the kind of civil order that liberty requires. As Daniel 12:4 foretold, knowledge shall increase in the latter days. The prophecy did not say that increased knowledge would bring increased wisdom. That gap — between what we can build and what we are wise enough to govern — is the crisis hiding inside the AI revolution.

Practically speaking, this means developing skills that cannot be automated. It means diversifying how you store value. It means building analog competencies alongside digital ones. And it means being very deliberate about your family’s information diet — because the age of AI-generated content demands a discernment that passive consumption cannot provide.

A Nation Dividing Against Itself

In 2025, targeted political violence in the United States grew by more than 30 percent compared to the prior year. The U.S. Capitol Police reported a 58 percent surge in threats against members of Congress. Minnesota saw a sitting state legislator and her husband murdered at home. And, of course, conservative icon Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a Utah college campus.

Princeton University’s Bridging Divides Initiative documented nearly 300 instances of threats and harassment against local officials in just the first half of 2025 — mayors, city councilors, school board members — people whose names most Americans could not pick out of a lineup. The violence is no longer confined to the loudest arenas. It is filtering down.

Heading into the 2026 midterms, the conditions for further escalation are firmly in place. Inflation fatigue, immigration flashpoints, relentless protest movements, and a media ecosystem that profits from outrage are all accelerating.

The radical left — which has spent years arguing that political violence is justified when the cause is sufficiently righteous — has a specific interest in provoking a dramatic overreaction from the right that it can package and sell as evidence of fascism. This is a playbook that has been deployed before, and it requires a willing target to succeed. Conservatives who respond to provocation with disproportionate force hand their opponents exactly what they need.

The Christian understanding of this moment goes deeper than political strategy. “A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Jesus said in Mark 3:25. In context, he was rebuking the scribes for claiming that he was casting out devils with the power of devils, but the sentiment applies universally. An America that is divided against itself cannot stand.

This is not issuing a partisan analysis. It is a political, cultural, and spiritual reality that applies to nations as surely as it applies to families. A country whose citizens cannot recognize each other as human beings — who have been trained by algorithms and propagandists to see their neighbors primarily as enemies — is a country that is not merely divided. It is spiritually sick. And spiritual sickness, left untreated, produces consequences far beyond the ballot box.

Preparation here is not about arming yourself against your fellow citizens (though you should definitely arm yourself). It is about refusing the dehumanization. It is about knowing and loving your actual community. It is about being the kind of neighbor who can be trusted when the temperature rises — someone whose character has been formed before the crisis arrives, not improvised in the middle of it.

Getting Your Soul Ready First

The fourth threat can be described as a single phrase that does not need elaboration because it is personal to everyone: we are in a spiritual war.

Here is the thing about all four of these threats. Every one of them can be partially mitigated by practical preparation. You can reduce your financial exposure, develop resilient skills, strengthen community ties, and stay clear-eyed about provocation. All of that is prudent, and none of it is paranoid. But none of it is sufficient. Because the deepest preparation any human being can make is not the kind that goes in a pantry or a savings account. It is the kind that goes in the soul.

The first step is the simplest, the most neglected, and the only one that is required. Get back into Scripture — not as a devotional habit to check off, but as a serious student of what God has actually said about the times in which we live. The Bible is not silent about geopolitical chaos, moral collapse, technological wonder, or the acceleration of end-times events. It speaks to all of them, and it speaks with authority that no analyst or pundit can match.

Isaiah 46:10 records God’s own declaration about His relationship to time: “Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure.” The God who declared the end from the beginning is not surprised by anything on that list of threats above. His people should not be paralyzed by it either.

The second step is community. Find your church and deepen your investment in it — not as a Sunday obligation but as a genuine covenant community. And while I have nothing inherently against mega churches, I’ve found it is easier to have fellowship locally in smaller churches.

The early church survived Roman persecution, economic collapse, and social exile precisely because it was structured around mutual dependence and shared spiritual life. What looks like institutional religion from the outside looks, from the inside, like the only thing that held when everything else gave way. Christians who are trying to navigate what is coming alone — spiritually isolated, ecclesially unattached — are the most vulnerable people in the room.

Third, establish a genuine prayer discipline. Not a polished, performed version of one — a real one. Honest conversation with God about what you see, what you fear, and what you do not understand. The Psalms model this kind of brutal, faithful honesty better than any self-help book ever written. David did not pretend the threat was not real. He brought it to God, and then — and this is the key — he rested in the sovereignty he found there. That discipline, practiced before the crisis, is what makes it available during the crisis.

And finally, get your house in order in the most literal sense. Not because civilization is about to collapse tomorrow morning, but because responsible stewardship of what God has given you is not optional for the serious Christian. A family that has three months of food, a financial margin against sudden job loss, a community it can call on, and a soul that has been fed rather than starved — that family is not living in fear. It is living in wisdom. There is a profound difference.

Watchmen on the Wall

We have been here before — or close enough. Every generation of serious believers has faced a moment when the signs of the times seemed to converge in ways that demanded more than casual Christianity. Most of those generations were not living in the last days, strictly speaking. But every one of them was right to prepare as if they might be. The failure mode is not taking the signs too seriously. The failure mode is the comfortable assumption that because things have always continued, they always will.

The prophetic conversation is intensifying, and not only on the fringes. Scholars, pastors, and theologians across the spectrum are pointing to the convergence of events — Israel’s military engagements, Middle East realignment, moral collapse at civilizational scale, the explosion of knowledge and surveillance technology — as fulfilling the pattern described in Matthew 24, in Daniel, and in Revelation with a precision that previous generations could not have imagined.

No one can set the date. Jesus was explicit about that. But He was equally explicit that His followers should be able to read the season. “When these things begin to come to pass,” He said in Luke 21:28, “then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.”

That is not a command to panic. It is a command to pay attention — and to be found ready.

The unease you have been feeling is not a malfunction. It may be the most spiritually productive sensation available to you right now. Do not medicate it with distraction or soothe it with denial. Let it move you — toward God, toward your community, toward the kind of prepared and purposeful life that honors the times we are living in. The storm may not arrive tomorrow. But the wise man builds before the rain, not during it.

Originally published on my Christian and conservative news aggregator, Discern Report.