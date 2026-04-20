JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
Apr 20

I’m not going to worry about it. We know what’s happening. The great reset. And Trump is the man helping to make it happen. No more worries except for dementia. My husband has dementia and that’s what my little world worries about.

Global politics? I can’t change what’s about to happen no more than my parents could change what’s happened to their world in the sixties.

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P Forbes's avatar
P Forbes
Apr 20

Thank you for this article. It came to me at the perfect time. God Bless you, Mr. Rucker, for faithfully telling the truth and pointing believers in the right directions. Because of your article this morning, I’m starting my Bible reading in the book of Joshua today, and praying God will lead me to specific ways I can get better prepared.

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