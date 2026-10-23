JD Rucker

JD Rucker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dsr's avatar
dsr
Oct 23

so what are we going to do about the unholy alliance? What does it say about Americans that so many people support them? Have younger citizens become stupid or totally oblivious to reality. Have we lost our survival instincts? Is the price of gasoline more important than stopping a lunatic Muslim theocracy from getting a nuclear weapon to destroy us?

Reply
Share
10 replies
Chet Hanson's avatar
Chet Hanson
Oct 23

J.D., you have become one of my favorite observers/thinkers/writers. There are not many on that list. Thomas Sowell, Victor Davis Hanson, Jack Cashill, are among the top.

This article is an extremely good example of the message Americans need to hear.

If you are reading this, and particularly articulate, tell your neighbors, co-workers, friends at church, etc, if you are not so blessed, just direct them to this writer or the others.

The awakening must begin now, or the opportunity to protect the great (not perfect, but better than any other in history) nation we have been given at great cost to others.

Whatever your history, do not give a single Democrat your vote this time around. They all suffer from group think, lockstep, and are terrified of losing the radicals amongst them for they cannot win with out their so called, "Big Tent".

While I am a beginner at Substack, you may want to check out Chet Hanson's Substack.

Reply
Share
3 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JD Rucker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture