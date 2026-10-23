France is burning, as you know. Much of the rest of Europe is seeing riots as well and some are poised to get worse into next month. The New York Times and CNN already have the script ready. Mostly peaceful. Students frustrated with funding. Nothing to see beyond inequality. Blame climate change. Blame Trump. Blame anything other than the actual root causes of failed policies and evil alliances.

As I’ve reported time and again, this is the Red-Green Alliance doing exactly what it was built to do. Marxists who want to seize the country and Islamists who want to seize the faith have discovered they hate the West more than they hate each other. They march together, fundraise together, and cover for each other. And the same coalition is already selecting candidates and occupying campuses on this side of the Atlantic.

The Federalist reported that the Article III Project is running a daily digital ad through the midterms warning voters about the partnership. Founder Mike Davis, the former Gorsuch clerk and Grassley aide who helped seat a generation of originalist judges, stated the diagnosis without the usual hedging.

“The Red-Green Alliance is the most dangerous partnership in American politics, and the radical left is proud to be part of it,” Davis said. “Communists want your country. Islamists want your faith. They hate America, and they’ve figured out they’re stronger when they march together.”

History already recorded the ending. In 1979 Iranian communists marched with the Islamists to overthrow the Shah. Once Ayatollah Khomeini held the state, the useful leftists were liquidated. The red always underestimates the green until the green no longer needs the red. It is a coalition defined by its enemies.

History shows how this ends, and it never ends well for the people who looked the other way. This November every American decides whether to stand with the alliance or stand with America.

France Is the Preview, Not the Exception

The protests began as complaints about school funding and living costs. That is how these campaigns always open. Then the black-bloc element and the imported manpower took the lead. In one viral clip a woman outside a Paris grocery store screamed at the looters to stop. They shoved her aside and cleaned out the wine. One of them called it snacking time. French authorities counted hundreds of thousands in the streets, thousands of arrests, a dead protester, a dead officer, and city halls torched from Limoges to Marseille.

Emmanuel Macron, the career globalist appeaser, asked how French people could do this to France. A large share of the people doing it are not French in any cultural sense, and the ones who are French have spent decades steeped in Marxist theory and open-border policy that treats the Republic itself as the oppressor. The European Parliament recently voted to confront Muslim Brotherhood entryism. France hosts the largest Muslim population in Western Europe and is already drowning in the debt created by the welfare state that imported the problem.

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. Ephesians 5:11

The Same Pattern Is Already Inside the United States

Biden’s open-border years supplied the numbers. The post-October 7 campus encampments supplied the rehearsal. Now the alliance has actual candidates. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani governs like the DSA never left the seminar room. Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed carries the progressive endorsements while the networks that once celebrated the Iranian Revolution line up behind him.

And those are just the commonly known enemies. There are dozens of other candidates for lower offices who are poised to win in November. Political jihad is happening before our eyes.

In Texas, Shaykh Uthman ibn Farooq told an audience in McKinney that Muslims love America so much they want Islam for it. “That’s our right to believe in the Sharia,” he said. He claimed the Constitution protects the system that treats the Constitution as temporary and man-made. That is not integration. That is entryism, the same strategy the European Parliament just voted to confront.

It’s the modern variation of the same strategy that has conquered nations for 14 centuries. The only difference is that their allies — they always have allies — in this particular incursion have purple hair and drink soy lattes while complaining about capitalism on their $1,200 iPhones.

The media will keep labeling the violence unrest the same way CNN once labeled Kenosha fiery but mostly peaceful. Anyone who notices the shared slogans, the shared targets, and the shared candidates is the problem. The actual problem is the partnership that has already burned sections of France and is now selecting mayors and Senate nominees here.

Davis is mostly correct. Communists want the country. Islamists want the faith... for now. Eventually they’ll want it all.

Together they are stronger, and the societies that treat the alliance as ordinary coalition politics do not remain societies for long. The choice this November is simple. Stand with America or stand with the people who have already decided America has to go.

I will be talking about this in more detail on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show at 10am Pacific.