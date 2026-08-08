JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
16h

You have unmasked the enemy. Black Pastors should get all over this charade.

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Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
16h

Excellent! To understand how Marxists feel about the nuclear Christian family (regardless of race), all you have to do is read the Communist Manifesto, which is actually a very quick read. It's not all about seizing the means of production in a violent revolution. It also simmers with hatred of the institution of family and a call to the communal sharing of women! Let's hope the black community still sees the transgender insanity as something pathetic and ridiculous. Anyone remember Flip Wilson and his Geraldine Jones?

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