Here’s today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

There's a scene in one of the last shows I actually watched all the way through. It was Breaking Bad, a show that many believe is the greatest television show of all time. I think it was great, though I'm not ready to crown it the king of all television.

The scene I'm referencing is when Mike tells Walter a story about a serial domestic abuser. The retelling isn't a critical part of the series so I'll go ahead and spoil it a bit for anyone who hasn't watched. Mike explains that one night he took this serial abuser to an empty area where he stuck his gun in the guy's mouth and threatened to kill him if he didn't stop abusing his wife. The guy was so scared that he crapped his pants. He swore he'd never hurt his wife again. Two weeks later, she was dead.

"The moral of the story is: I chose a half measure, when I should have gone all the way," Mike said. "I’ll never make that mistake again. No more half measures, Walter."

The reason I wanted to lead with that story is because we're seeing an awakening of sorts among the people. Many who used to think everything was fine and there was no reason to stop trusting the official government narrative are realizing that lies are being told, truths are being suppressed, and there are a whole lot of people involved in the gaslighting of America. Unfortunately, this isn't translating into enough people coming to the conclusion that EVERYTHING must be questioned. They know there are SOME conspiracies, but they're still dismissing much of what's happening to us as coincidences.

If we were to listen solely to government, corporate media, and the vast majority of "normies" amongst our friends and family, we might believe America and the rest of the world are experiencing a series of unfortunate circumstances all happening simultaneously. We wouldn't question the official narrative because when we look around at everyone else, we see our peers blindly accepting the lies. Anyone who thinks there are conspiracies afoot are just "conspiracy theorists," after all, and should be dismissed because that's the "normal" thing to do.

The good news is more and more Americans are waking up to the reality that we're not being told the truth about pretty much anything. The bad news is there is still a stigma surrounding "conspiracy theories" and even those who are waking up aren't really seeing the bigger picture. Most are not realizing that we're experiencing manufactured crises. They know there are lies being told and bad motives behind much of what's happening to us, but they're not willing to make the leap into the "fringe" belief that it's all part of a greater agenda.

Many who are waking up still think a lot of this is just coincidental, which is to say they're not fully waking up. They may be getting a taste of reality and as a result they start questioning a few things, but they're far from being ready to accept the full and very ugly truth. They're groggily looking around and seeing a distorted view of reality, but instead of shaking themselves fully awake, most are trying to lay back down to sleep away their troubles. To fully wake up would mean acknowledging that things are really, really bad and truly evil men are fulfilling their truly evil plans. That's a leap too far for most, so they default to reluctantly accepting there are lies being told about a whole bunch of coincidences, nothing more. Such thoughts may not be comforting, but at least they're not crazy. Nobody wants to be crazy.

If you're reading these words, you probably know there are no coincidences. Now we just need to convince our friends and family that this is the case.

Even among those who are fully awake and completely skeptical about everything that we're being told, there's a huge gap of disagreement regarding what stage the globalist elites, who I will refer to going forward as the "Cabal," are in. Some think they're scrambling to overcome the revelations of the various truther movements that are getting some traction. Others think they're playing 8D chess and we're all just flailing around fruitlessly. I believe we're somewhere in between. Regardless of what stage the plans are in, there are two realities that are in play.

The first reality is the controversial one. It's only controversial because my Christian worldview demands that I frame all of my articles and shows on the topic within the precepts of scripture. That's not to say that those who do not share a Christian worldview should dismiss me for fear of being proselytized. Regardless of one's perspective on faith, I always try to bring value in helping everyone understand what is happening around us. Whether the powers-that-be are supernatural or not, the challenges we face are the same. There will be differences based on one's faith as far as how they perceive the threats and there will definitely be differences in how we handle it all, but our understanding of the actions of the Cabal will be the same.

This is important to understand because it's how the Cabal itself operates. There are those within the Cabal who are "true believers" in whatever it is that drives them to participate. These true believers are the foot soldiers, most of the middle managers, and even a handful of very powerful useful idiots who are participating because they feel that they will accomplish something by being on the "winning" team. Those who are Bible-believing Christians who fight against the Cabal will almost certainly need to align with those who don't share the same worldview. That does not make these allies any better, nor does it make them worse. Conversely, those who do not hold a Biblical worldview who want to fight the Cabal will likely need allies who belong to Jesus Christ. We can debate faith later. Right now we have a common foe.

The second reality in play is that if you're reading this article or listening to my show, that means there's still hope. If and when the Cabal is able to reach an advanced stage of their plan, articles and shows like this will disappear. It won't just be censorship. It will be a complete purge of all dissenting voices, including mine.

There IS Still Hope

Many who are paying enough attention believe there is no way to fight the good fight and come out victorious. We see the forces of evil arrayed against us and come to the conclusion that we are ill-prepared to fight them. That's understandable, but inevitability of defeat has been proven wrong throughout history.

It shocks many to learn that the launch of the American Revolution was extremely unpopular before it happened. The vast majority of British subjects living in the colonies did not want war against England. For some, it was out of loyalty. For others, it was because they didn't believe a ragtag group of settlers would be able to take on the most powerful military in the world. The masses didn't want a fight because they didn't think they could win, so why make England even more tyrannical toward the colonies than they already were?

I like to tell that story because it's easy to see the vast powers of governments, technocrats, billionaires, and organizations like the World Economic Forum or the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and assume we have no way to beat them. Had the newly established patriots of the American Revolution declined to fight because they thought there was no way to beat England, we would probably be speaking German today.

We CAN win. That doesn't mean we will. That doesn't mean it will be easy. But if there's one thing history has taught us, it's that the key to winning any battle is believing that it can be won. When an army or a nation is convinced they cannot overcome the challenges they're facing, they have lost. This is why it's so important that we gather allies and convince as many people as possible that we can win this fight.

The first step is to convince them that there's a fight to be won. As noted earlier, many are waking up partially or fully to the fact that we're under attack. Now, they need to be educated about who the enemy is, what they want, how they're trying to get it, and what we can do to stop them. All of that starts with the premise of this article and show.

There are no coincidences.

The key to understanding that we can defeat the Cabal is realizing that they need us to agree to their terms. They cannot rule us by force because to do so requires consent of the enforcers; many military coups happened because leaders turned against the people so the people turned to the military to turn against the leaders. Here in the United States, we can still safely assume military and law enforcement will only go so far in fulfilling their duty to follow orders, the FBI not withstanding. But most in law enforcement and the military will not turn against innocent people who are being forced to comply with draconian rules. Either the Cabal needs people to be painted as guilty or they have to willingly give up their freedoms in exchange for being ruled.

We are seeing both sides of that control coin in play today. For most, the Cabal is simply trying to convince them that their plans are going to work out eventually. Suspending disbelief in the evil nature of those plans is the most important factor in order to convince enough people to willfully submit. For example, they need to convince enough people that fossil fuel use will destroy the planet very soon if we do not abandon them immediately. Only then can reliable and inexpensive fossil fuels be replaced with unreliable and very expensive renewable energy.

The other side of the coin is convincing the masses that certain people are undesirable. This is manifesting in America in 2022 as painting America First patriots (or, as Joe Biden calls us, "MAGA Republicans") as threats to democracy and potential domestic terrorists. The Cabal is using both federal and non-federal law enforcement to target these patriots with various schemes ranging from the "insurrection" of January 6, 2021, the "fednapping" plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, and declarations by Democrat and moderate Republican lawmakers against "MAGA Republicans."

This will continue until either the Deep State is somehow exposed as developing and rolling out these plans or they successfully pull off major false flag attacks that convince most Americans that the "domestic terrorist" label was accurate all along. Unfortunately, many if not most on the political left in America already believe this is likely. They just need reinforcement in the form of a tangible act. As for "Never Trump" centrists and conservatives, they are dying to see an example of domestic terrorism that will convince them they're on the right side of the debate and were justified in rejecting America First politics.

Some Americans are being convinced that our troubles are beyond us and we need government to step in and fix all the problems. Others are being led to believe that America First patriots are one inciting event away from committing the next Oklahoma City bombing. These are the two paths through which the Cabal can achieve consent of the masses to exchange stability for freedoms and to achieve security through absolute control.

Tyranny can only be achieved when the bulk of the people sign up for it.

If we can wake up enough people to these realities, then the Cabal will not be able to achieve their goals. Totalitarianism requires consent. Any decrees will spark blowback from the people which will make use of force against them nearly impossible. The Cabal needs citizens to do more than agree to totalitarianism. They need many to demand it. Sadly, getting the people to demand totalitarianism isn't nearly as hard as one might think. It's achieved through groupthink and allowing the people to become their own worst enemies.

The face mask and social distancing rules of 2020 and 2021 were usually not policed by law enforcement. Most people who opposed them were not chastised by business owners or municipal employees. It was the people out in public who demanded that other people around them wear their masks and stay six feet apart. The vast majority of "mask nannies" weren't politicians or police. They were the people themselves. This is a minor example of the type of groupthink that will be necessary for the Cabal's goals to be achieved.

To counter this, we have to alert as many as possible that these things are happening and will continue to happen. The easiest way to do that is to expose individual examples of false narratives and evil agendas. When enough of these are exposed, we can start bringing forth the loudest wakeup call to spark people to action. To do this we have to make people aware of one simple truth: There are no coincidences.

Mask mandates weren't lifted in February, 2022, because Democrats were seeing the polls. They were lifted to bring all focus on the upcoming Russian invasion of Ukraine and now we're seeing weekly gifts of billions of dollars laundered through the corrupt nation.

Knowledge of Covid vaccines being neither safe nor effective was not suppressed because government officials and corporate media are stupid. This knowledge was suppressed because they needed as many men, women, and children to get injected as possible.

Food plants aren't blowing up randomly at a time when food security was becoming an issue. They were sabotaged intentionally.

Efforts to keep Donald Trump from winning in 2020 weren't oddly uniform by accident. Suppression of Hunter Biden's laptop story, the unwarranted impeachment of President Trump, and late night ballot drops in conspicuously close swing states were all part of the Cabal's election-stealing mechanisms.

Ludicrous economic policies aren't being rolled out worldwide because capitalism suddenly experienced temporary insanity. These policies were planned well ahead of time to match the moment when economies could be made to collapse.

These are just a few of the coincidences that were anything but.

The plans are in motion. Events are unfolding very quickly. It behooves us all to not only become aware of these plans but to share them with anyone who will listen. This won't be easy because it requires deprogramming friends and family from the brainwashing they've been exposed to through corporate media. But it must be done. We must try. Fighting the good fight doesn't mean taking the easy road. It means standing up for what's right even if that means personal sacrifices along the way.

Whatever we sacrifice today in the form of ridicule or lost relationships will be worth it in the end. It must be, because if it isn't that means that we failed. That's not an option.

Everyone needs to come to the conclusion right now if they haven't already that there are no coincidences because only then can we embrace the notion of no more half-measures. Those who think the jabs may be a little dangerous but may be a little effective and are not a part of a depopulation and control agenda are about as useful as the vaxx-nannies themselves. Those who see sending money to Ukraine as another example of government waste may not recognize that it's a laundering scheme that's been in play since before the first Russian troop crossed the border. Those who think there were some election irregularities but that they weren't enough to flip the 2020 presidential election are to gaslighted and indoctrinated to be of any real use in the fight against the Cabal.

Getting people to stop seeing the term "conspiracy theorist" as a pejorative will go a long way toward waking them up. There are no coincidences. We cannot afford half-measures. Either people recognize there are conspiracies designed to enslave or kill us, or they're going to be part of the problem when the crap truly hits the fan.