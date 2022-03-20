There's a Shocking Correlation Between Getting Vaxxed and Pushing for War With Russia
It should come as no surprise that those who have been triple-jabbed are more in favor of Western escalation against Russia, but the sheer numbers truly took me by surprise.
Those who have been at least triple-jabbed are far more likely to want to escalate Western conflict with Russia than those who have not received Covid injections, according to a recent survey in Canada. And before anyone jumps in and says, "but that's in Canada," please stipulate there's a high degree of certainty that the jabbed vs unjabbed mentality is closely tied between Americans and Canadians.
Here's the graphic posted by Human Events show host Jack Posobiec:
Posobiec gave a Spock-like one-word commentary on the information: "Fascinating."
All of the escalation moves proposed in the survey have been identified by Russia as potential war-sparking incidents. From imposing tougher economic sanctions to sending military equipment, these measures that the triple-jabbed support 4-1 are opposed by the unjabbed by even higher margins. Only 13% of the unvaccinated think we need to seize assets of Russian oligarchs associated with Vladimir Putin compared to 85% of the triple-vaxxed.
What does this tell us? Those who are seeking a logical answer would say that the embrace of government authoritarianism and a desire for the powers-that-be to always #DoSomething in a crisis compels them to be more willing to escalate. Those with conspiratorial minds might argue that the jabs are a form of mind-control that tickle the aggression centers in our brain. I tend to be more straight-forward with my assessment. People who got the jabs have shown they're easier to manipulate than those who have not.
Whatever your take is on this data, it truly is fascinating. Frankly, I wouldn't have expected such a clear-cut correlation between getting jabbed and wanting to escalate the West's response to Russia.
Their decision has nothing to do with whether they are vaccinated or not. What this means is those that are triple vaccinated are brainwashed sheeple that haven't a clue about what is going on and truly are too lazy to find out. Those that are not vaccinated have done their homework and refuse to be a experimental lab specimen. Sadly most of these triple vaxxed people won't even be around in 5 years.
I think this just means we need to wait out the hard left. They are doing themselves in. What will the polls look like after the vaxxes have "safely and effectively" removed the manipulable from society? To be charitable I have many vaccinated friends and family even those who are Christian. I am praying for an awakening before the vaxxes fulfill their true purpose.