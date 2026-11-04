And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it. — Zechariah 12:3

The autopsies started before California’s polls even closed. By Wednesday morning, every faction on the right had a suspect in custody. President Trump blamed the candidates, Fox News, and the fact that his name wasn’t on the ballot. The anti-war right blamed the Iran War. The establishment is warming up to blame the “Woke Right.” The Woke Right is warming up to blame Israel. And somewhere in the comment sections, people are already insisting the Democrats stole it.

Every one of them is partially right, and every one of them is missing what actually happened Tuesday night. I believe the Republican Party’s historic collapse is part of God’s plan, and unfortunately for America, that plan runs straight through Zechariah 12:3, Revelation 16:16, and Revelation 19:19.

What died on Election Night wasn’t just a congressional majority. It was the last firewall protecting the American right from the same turn against Israel the American left made years ago.

For most of my life, I couldn’t picture it. The United States recognized Israel eleven minutes after it declared independence. We moved our embassy to Jerusalem. For three generations, American Christians treated the alliance as something close to a sacred trust. Scripture says all nations will eventually gather against Jerusalem, and I always quietly wondered whether “all” really included us. What would it take for America to finally turn its back?

Now I think I understand. It doesn’t take one great betrayal. It takes a pile of reasons, each of them sounding perfectly sensible, and each of them leading back to the same tiny country.

I will be talking about this in detail on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show (which is now part of Just The Network) at 10am Pacific.

The Walls Came Down Where They Never Fall

Democrats flipped seven Senate seats and possibly more, and the map reads like a list of places Republicans never worry about. James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in Texas. Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat to win a Kansas Senate seat since 1932. In South Carolina, Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham for the seat her brother Lindsey Graham held until his death this summer. Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Ohio fell too. Greg Abbott conceded the Texas governorship, and Democrats flipped the governor’s mansions in Georgia and Iowa as well.

Trump is now the first president in 20 years to lose both chambers in a midterm, and exit polling put his approval at 38 percent, on pace for a record low for a sitting president on midterm day. House totals are still being counted, and history has produced bigger raw seat swings. But I can’t recall a midterm in which the party in power lost Senate seats in Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina on the same night. That isn’t a wave. That’s a breach in the walls.

Everyone Has a Suspect

Trump posted that if he had been on the ballot, “we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE.” He accused Fox News of bearing responsibility for the losses and branded Abbott a RINO. Matt Walsh called the Iran War “the greatest political blunder in the last two decades.” Tucker Carlson had predicted back in July that Republicans would take a beating, blaming Trump for letting Washington be “completely steered by this tiny little country in the Middle East.” Nick Fuentes went further and endorsed Democrats outright, largely to punish Republicans for backing Israel and the war.

As for the cheating theories, Trump spent much of this year warning that elections were being rigged, yet on Tuesday night he said he would accept the results. Exit polling found large majorities of voters confident their ballots would be counted accurately. Fraud is the comfortable explanation because it requires no self-examination.

Now line the suspects up and look at them together. The war that sank the party was launched jointly with Israel. The “neocons” being blamed has become, in the vocabulary of the new right, shorthand for pro-Israel. Tucker’s grievance is Israel. The Woke Right’s grievance is Israel. Fuentes’s grievance is, as it always has been, the Jews. Even the policy Trump rolled out on Election Day morning to stop the bleeding was about Israel. Almost every road in this autopsy leads to Jerusalem within two steps. Zechariah called it a burdensome stone. Nobody can stop tripping over it.

The Iran War Is the Answer Everyone Can Agree On

The conservatives blaming the war have the data on their side. Exit polling found 74 percent of voters called the Iran War a crucial or major factor in their vote, and roughly six in ten said military action against Iran was the wrong decision. About a quarter of Republicans agreed.

The war began with joint American and Israeli strikes at the end of February. Ceasefires came and went. The Strait of Hormuz is still choked, and Brent crude settled above $117 a barrel the week before the election. Farmers in Iowa, Kansas, Texas, and North Carolina watched diesel and fertilizer costs devour their margins, and then those states flipped. Speaker Mike Johnson once predicted the war would be a “blip.”

Voters disagreed.

So yes, blame the war. But understand what happens next. The war has two authors in the public mind, and only one of them answers to American voters. As “the war cost us Congress” hardens into conventional wisdom, “Trump’s war” will quietly become “Israel’s war.” Tucker Carlson has been telling that version for months. Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hurried out Wednesday to declare that Americans had voted “NO TO WAR.” When Tehran and a growing slice of the American right tell the same story about the same election, ask who benefits from the story.

Yesterday’s Symbol

On the morning of the election, Trump called into Fox & Friends and announced that he and Benjamin Netanyahu had made a deal months ago to end roughly $4 billion in annual American aid to Israel. “By the end of this year, we won’t be paying Israel,” he said, adding that Netanyahu was the one who brought it up. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment, Israeli officials were reportedly caught off guard, and the existing aid agreement runs through September 2028, so the mechanics are far from settled and Congress will have its say. Weapons sales continue either way.

Let me be clear about the policy. Ending aid is the right call. Netanyahu himself has said “it’s time that we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support,” and a strong, prosperous Israel buying American weapons as a partner is healthier for both nations than a client arrangement that hands every critic a permanent talking point. The policy is sound. The reason is the tell.

Trump framed the move as a way to strip Democrats of their “best talking point.” Read that again. On the morning of the most consequential midterm election of modern history, the most pro-Israel president of my lifetime treated America’s support for Israel as a political liability to be shed. It didn’t save a single seat. But symbolically, America cut the cord one day before voters cut the Republican Party off at the knees. If you were writing a novel about the moment America began walking away from Israel, you couldn’t script it any better.

Watch the Numbers, Not the Speeches

The turn was underway long before Tuesday. In February, Gallup found Republican sympathy for Israelis had dropped 10 points since 2024 to its lowest level since 2004, while Republicans’ favorable view of Israel fell 15 points in a single year. In April, Pew reported that 57 percent of Republicans under 50 now view Israel unfavorably. In May, a New York Times/Siena poll found nearly a third of potential GOP voters believed Trump had been too supportive of Israel, and 38 percent wanted the next Republican nominee to chart a new direction. All of that came before the war cost them Congress.

Democrats crossed that line years ago. Israel has lost the American left, and it is now losing the young American right. What remains is older Republicans, and the actuarial tables aren’t on Israel’s side.

Here’s the part that should alarm every Christian. The slide never stops at Israel. In Yale Youth Poll data, nearly two-thirds of young voters who called themselves “extremely conservative” agreed with at least one antisemitic statement, the highest rate of any group surveyed. Ted Cruz said he had witnessed “more antisemitism in the last 18 months on the right“ than at any point in his life, and he said it before the war started. On the left, it’s the same trend in different clothes. In Michigan, an ad from an independent supporter of Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed blamed American support for Israel for rising grocery prices. AIPAC-linked super PACs spent more than $40 million across the primary and general trying to stop him. He won anyway.

Grocery prices. When bread gets expensive, someone always blames the Jews. That pattern is as old as Haman, and this year it showed up in a United States Senate race. Discernment matters here. Opposing foreign aid isn’t antisemitism, since Netanyahu wants the aid gone too. Criticizing a war isn’t hatred. But when the criticism migrates from a government’s policy to a people’s nature, from “Israel’s decision” to “them,” it has crossed into something Scripture has been warning about for millennia.

The Influence War Nobody Wants to Talk About

Here’s where it gets darker. The battle for the American right’s opinion of Israel isn’t purely organic, and both sides know it. In the opening days of the Iran War, an analysis reported by Fox News found foreign-based accounts flooding American feeds with the narrative that the strikes were a “betrayal of MAGA” carried out on Israel’s behalf. Every single foreign-based post in the dataset opposed the operation.

Israel has been fighting back with money. Time reported in July that Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, was running an Israeli government-funded digital campaign aimed at young conservatives under a contract worth $1.5 million a month. Days before the midterms, a firm that markets lists of conservative Americans registered as a foreign agent for Israel to run a $500,000 persuasion pilot, with deliverables that include a metric called “Cost-Per-Converted-Voice.”

So two foreign governments are spending heavily for the mind of the American right. One is trying to turn it. One is trying to hold it. The one trying to hold it is losing, because every exposed contract becomes Exhibit A for the “hidden control” narrative it was designed to fight. Both Israel and the United States were reportedly unhappy with the Parscale campaign’s results. You cannot buy your way out of a spiritual current.

And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. — Revelation 16:13-14

Notice the sequence. Before the armies gather, the spirits go out to the kings of the earth. The final war against Israel begins as a persuasion campaign. It’s a deception operation before it’s a military one. I’m not suggesting a troll farm in Tehran is one of John’s frogs. I’m saying Scripture describes the nations being talked into Armageddon, and we are watching, in real time and at industrial scale, what it looks like when nations are talked into things.

All Nations Means All Nations

Zechariah doesn’t say most nations. “I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle,” the Lord declares in Zechariah 14:2. Joel says God will bring all nations down into the valley of Jehoshaphat to plead with them “for my people and for my heritage Israel.” For decades, American evangelicals assumed the United States would be the exception, the one great power standing beside Israel at the end.

Ezekiel 38 may hint otherwise. When Gog’s coalition descends on Israel, the merchants of Tarshish “with all the young lions thereof” respond with nothing more than a question. “Art thou come to take a spoil?” Many prophecy teachers have long read Tarshish’s young lions as the Western nations that grew out of maritime Britain, America among them. That’s an interpretation, not a certainty, and I hold it loosely. But if it’s right, the most America does in that hour is file a protest.

That’s the answer to the question I couldn’t answer for most of my life. Prophecy doesn’t require America to march on Jerusalem next year. It only requires America to step aside. A nation that has stopped paying, stopped believing, and started blaming has already begun stepping aside.

And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon. — Revelation 16:16 And I saw the beast, and the kings of the earth, and their armies, gathered together to make war against him that sat on the horse, and against his army. — Revelation 19:19

Look at who the kings are actually fighting in Revelation 19. Not merely Israel. “Him that sat on the horse.” The nations gather at Jerusalem, but their real target is the God of Jerusalem. That’s why the turn against Israel is never just geopolitics. At bottom, it’s a turn against the One who made the covenant. And it’s why I believe Tuesday was part of God’s plan. Daniel tells us He “removeth kings, and setteth up kings.” Midterms aren’t exempt. That doesn’t make the result righteous, and it doesn’t make the incoming majority His instrument of blessing. It means nothing that happened Tuesday happened outside His hands.

Let me be careful here. The midterms weren’t Armageddon. I’m not setting dates. What I am saying is that nations don’t turn in a day. They turn through a series of reasonable-sounding grievances, and Tuesday handed the American right its most powerful grievance yet.

The Next Two Years

Here’s what I expect. A Democratic Congress will investigate the war. Trump has already said he wants to strike deals with Democratic leaders, which means a lame-duck president bargaining from weakness. The Iran War remains unresolved, and Trump hinted before the vote that strikes could resume afterward. If the war drags on or ends badly, every bad headline will be laid at Israel’s door, not just Trump’s. Meanwhile, the 2028 Republican primary is already forming around a question that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. With 38 percent of potential GOP voters wanting a new direction on Israel before Tuesday’s rout, 2028 may be the first Republican primary in which being pro-Israel is a liability rather than an entry ticket.

And the average, formerly pro-Israel American patriot? He won’t become an antisemite overnight. Most never will. He’ll do something quieter. He’ll stop defending Israel. He’ll let the jokes slide at the barbecue. He’ll nod along when someone says the war was fought for them. He’ll decide Israel is somebody else’s problem. Silence is how a nation turns its back. Nobody has to vote for it. People just have to stop showing up.

Here’s the good news buried under all of this. Israel’s survival was never underwritten by Washington.

Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. — Psalm 121:4

Israel doesn’t need $3.8 billion a year from Congress. It has a Keeper who outlasted Pharaoh, Babylon, Rome, and every empire that decided the Jews were the problem. The real question coming out of Tuesday isn’t whether Israel survives. It’s what happens to the nations that turn, and Zechariah already answered that one.

Pray for America. Stand with Israel when it costs you something, because it’s about to. And don’t let a lost election become the excuse Scripture said the nations would eventually find.