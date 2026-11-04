JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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SO's avatar
SO
19h

Fear not. Put no trust in politicos. God's Will Be Done. We must support Israel and Jerusalem. Their politicos, like America's, are not friends of Jesus. Beware of "noahide laws" and "sharia laws" [islam]. [https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/62221/jewish/The-7-Noahide-Laws.htm]. These rules being implemented are NOT in the Bible! Trust in Jesus. The elections are decided in favour of evil and satan. Confess, repent, and accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour. The great falling away from the Church of Jesus is accelerating. People vote with a reprobate mind. Love the Lord and share the Good News so these reprobabte minds will change and accept Jesus before their lives expire.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1d

You, of all people, should know that this Midterm Election was a fraud. Our country is in a coup.

You really believe all those leftists won. Even the Jihad muslim from Michigan. So, now all you Conservatives are just going to write substacks downing our own party. So, the people in the

US want to be under communists. What are they going to get from the Leftists and Communists?

What you are saying is ridiculous.

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