It’s a bit embarrassing that Dr. Robert Malone was the one who clued me in on this latest Covid scandal. He’s a doctor and I’m a journalist. I should be finding this stuff while he focuses on the science.

Nevertheless, it checks out. The top owners of Spotify, who have censored so much information (including my own podcast) about Covid-19 also happen to have top ownership over Moderna. Coincidence? Of course not.

It’s necessary for the powers-that-be to own their medical interests, but owning portions of the media is just as necessary in order to keep their scam going. This is disgusting.

Dr. Robert Malone, the co-inventor of mRNA technology, spoke with Tucker Carlson Today about his recent brush with cancel culture following his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. [read more]

VAERS data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included a total of 1,103,893 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 23,615 deaths and 188,135 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 4, 2022. [read more]

Democratic legislation would require employees and independent contractors to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 unless the employee obtains an exemption for a medical reason, disability or “sincerely held religious belief.” [read more]

Of all the social drivers in history the concept of freedom is the most powerful and fascinating. There are many observable objective truths in the world and it’s always important to recognize them, but the idea of freedom is more rare because it is a universal SUBJECTIVE truth. Meaning, it exists inherently in the majority of individuals; we don’t learn it, we just know it instinctively. Most of us share the experience but there is no microscope or telescope in existence that can observe that experience. We just have to trust it, or perhaps, have faith. [read more]

According to CBC Windsor News at 6’s Katerina Georgieva, the court has granted an Injunction against the Freedom Convoy protest/blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. It was granted around 5:00 p.m. to take effect at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, which the court said would give the protesters a couple of hours to have the time to leave the area. [read more]

A press release by the California GOP (yes, there are still a handful of Republicans who have stayed in California) is master-level trolling. To be honest, as a California conservative I’ve learned to loathe the feckless Republican Party in my state, but this demonstration of trolling gives me hope that they may be waking up and entering the 21st century. Finally. [read more]

The Covid booster mRNA vaccine effectiveness wanes after 4 months according to a new study released by the CDC on Friday. The CDC however claimed the booster shot provided strong protection against Omicron. [read more]

The Freedom Convoy in Canada has inspired other convoys around the world to protest vaccine mandates. Conspicuously, there has been very little movement in the United States. Some trucker groups have launched and there are plans for convoys here and there, but nothing has materialized. [read more]

