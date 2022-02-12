‘This is Information Warfare’: Dr. Malone Exposes ‘Top Owner of Spotify Also Top Owner of Moderna’
The connections between the players in Pandemic Panic Theater are not difficult to find. In fact, all it takes is a brief examination of public records and the scam begins to become crystal clear.
It’s a bit embarrassing that Dr. Robert Malone was the one who clued me in on this latest Covid scandal. He’s a doctor and I’m a journalist. I should be finding this stuff while he focuses on the science.
Nevertheless, it checks out. The top owners of Spotify, who have censored so much information (including my own podcast) about Covid-19 also happen to have top ownership over Moderna. Coincidence? Of course not.
It’s necessary for the powers-that-be to own their medical interests, but owning portions of the media is just as necessary in order to keep their scam going. This is disgusting.
Dr. Robert Malone, the co-inventor of mRNA technology, spoke with Tucker Carlson Today about his recent brush with cancel culture following his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. [read more]
Don't feel too bad. When Malone started going public in a determined way he did so with eyes wide open viz entering a political media-driven terrain. So no doubt he is getting a ton of information every day from all quarters. McCoullough still mainly sticks to the medicine and others provide regular reports about studies and government-issued data (and misinformation) but Malone is the information war tip of the spear of his network.
Two tips for you to follow: I think the blood clotting found in corpses by embalmers could be a huge story if someone could get information from, say, 10, different mortuaries in different territories with more than a few hundred corpses of data from each source.
And the actuary information from more than one big company, if other sources have similar 40% increase figure, this could be a huge story of international import that needs badly to rise into the public consciousness before it is too late for us to prevent all-out totalitarian technocracy imprisoning us and our successors for generations to come.
Maybe Neil Young can write a song about it. Maybe an updated version of “the needle and the damage done” 🙄