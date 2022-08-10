This Monologue by Will Cain on Our "Banana Republic" Must Be Heard and Shared by All
The raiding of Donald Trump's home doesn't just represent a clear injustice or abuse of power. It's the left rubbing in our faces that their people are above the law while claiming nobody is.
Are we living in a banana republic? The vast majority of Americans believe so, and if they didn't before the FBI raid on Donald Trump's home, then they likely do now. The partisanship and lopsided control of our two-tiered justice system is rapidly deconstructing any trust there once was in the way our government operates.
Fox News host Will Cain, sitting in for Tucker Carlson, gave one of the most important opening monologues I've ever heard. He cut to the core of what the raid on Trump's home really tells us about our Justice Department. More importantly, he told us why we should have no faith in the FBI after they ignored the unambiguous crimes of people like Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Eric Swalwell while they try to manufacture crimes committed by a former President of the United States.
Watch:
However bad you think things are in America today, it's probably worse. That's not a "doom and gloom" statement. It's an expression of the reality we're facing today. At least with a banana republic the people are aware that their leaders are corrupt. In America today, it seems like only half the country is aware of that. The rest are cheering it on.
In our rapidly devolving nation, the truth is becoming harder for many Americans to hear. If you believe in our mission to spread the truth and fight the good fight, and if you have the means, please consider a generous donation or a premium subscription.
When Trump was elected in 2016, he set back the Great Reset agenda by 4 years. The Davos Boys couldn't haver that happen again so all the stops were pulled to ensure that Puppet Biden would be elected so Obama, Soros and Klaus Schwab could run things. So for almost 6 years, the Globalists have tried all they can to find a way to derail a Trump re-run. It's so obvious.
This is the wake up call for Amercicans. As a Canadian I had my wake-up call "Toto, we're not in Canada anymore" when our Dear Prime MInister "intervened" during the trucker convoy, froze bank accounts and gave himself all power to turn our country into a "martial-law" dictatorship that further divided the nation. I'm so sorry this event has the same impact on you. No nation should have to be bullied into dictatorship.