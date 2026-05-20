Important note: I have always vehemently opposed AIPAC and all foreign groups who influence American politics. There is a sentiment among the antizionists on the right that if you don’t blame the Jews for everything, then you must be “Israel First”. Reality for me and a whole lot of patriots out there is that we don’t really care much about Israel and we do not obsess over the tiny nation like the “woke right” does. With that said, they weren’t the reason Thomas Massie lost. I’ve always supported Massie, but he ran a bad campaign and chose an anti-Trump course instead of a purely principled liberty-conservative course. That’s one of the reasons he lost. Read on...

Thomas Massie is out, and the autopsy is already being written in his name. AIPAC did it. The Israel lobby did it. Foreign money came into Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District and bought a seat from a principled libertarian who refused to bend the knee to a hostile foreign government. That is the story Massie told on his way out, the story Tucker Carlson is telling now, and the story that will calcify into movement lore if no one bothers to check it against reality.

They ignore the fact that AIPAC and the Israel lobby supported Bill Cassidy with his third-place finish and John Cornyn’s likely upcoming loss as well, but we’ll get to that later.

Reality says something different from the current bellyaching “woke right” narratives. Massie didn’t lose to AIPAC. Massie lost to Massie. The pro-Israel ad spending was real, the negative coverage was real, and the personal scandals were real. But each of those is a symptom of a deeper problem the congressman spent years cultivating and refused to address until the moment voters handed him his pink slip. Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL and three-time Bronze Star recipient, beat him by ten points in the most expensive House primary in American history. That margin was not bought. It was earned.

What follows is the post-mortem his supporters won’t give him, in ascending order of importance.

The AIPAC Cope

Begin with the smallest piece of the story, because that is where Massie wants the conversation to live. In his concession speech he asked the crowd what God’s purpose was in converging “the biggest fight ever” on one of 435 congressional seats. He told Politico the real story of the race was whether outside money could “take out a Republican who’s skeptical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies.” He told Tucker Carlson that at least 95 percent of Gallrein’s funding came from pro-Israel lobbying groups. The framing is consistent and the framing is convenient. It transforms a defeat into a martyrdom.

There is one problem. Three days before Massie lost, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana also lost his primary. Cassidy finished third with under 25 percent of the vote against two Trump-aligned challengers. AIPAC and the broader pro-Israel donor network have been firmly in Cassidy’s corner throughout his career. He is one of the most reliably pro-Israel votes in the Senate. If AIPAC’s endorsement were the political nitroglycerin Massie’s allies claim, Cassidy should have been untouchable. He was not. He was destroyed.

The variable that explains both losses is not Israel. It is Trump. Cassidy voted to convict in the 2021 impeachment. Massie voted against the president’s signature tax bill, opposed the Iran strikes, and spent years framing his opposition as constitutional principle. Trump endorsed challengers in both races. Both incumbents lost. The simplest explanation is usually the correct one.

It does Jewish Americans no favors to insist, as Massie did on CBS, that members of Congress whose feeds “all look the same” on Israel must be marionettes for a foreign lobby. It does conservative discourse no favors either. The Jewish state has real critics with real arguments. But cosplaying as a victim of shadowy ethnic influence is not one of them.

The Personal Implosion

Then there are the personal allegations, which broke open in the final weeks of the campaign. Cynthia West, a former congressional aide, gave a two-hour interview to Laura Loomer in which she accused Massie of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against Rep. Victoria Spartz, of being emotionally abusive during their relationship, and of beginning that relationship with a direct message on X in August 2024, two months after the sudden death of his wife Rhonda.

West further alleged that Massie’s district director functioned as a kind of dating manager and that the congressman used a second phone to communicate with women and threatened to dispose of it if anyone went public. She also claimed Massie bragged to her about a sexual encounter with Rep. Lauren Boebert weeks after his wife died, following a weekend Boebert spent campaigning for him in Kentucky.

Massie denies all of it. He called the claims “false and unsubstantiated” and “last-minute dirty tricks.” His allies note West has a contested history that includes disputed abuse allegations against the father of her children. The underlying facts may never be fully adjudicated, and a serious news consumer should hold them at arm’s length until they are.

But the political problem was never the underlying facts. The political problem was the handling. Massie has spent his career marketing himself as the transparent libertarian who answers any question, takes any meeting, and fears no scrutiny.

When the allegations broke, he went opaque. He referred reporters to a lawyer. He retreated to friendly podcasts where the topic could be steered. He was offered a platform on this very network, an unfiltered hour with no censorship to address every allegation in his own words. He declined. A man with nothing to hide takes that interview. A man with something to manage does what Massie did.

Voters in northern Kentucky are not prudes. They forgive much. What they do not forgive is the suspicion that a man who built a brand on candor has been performing candor while practicing something else.

The Trump Problem

Now to the actual reason Massie lost, which his supporters cannot bring themselves to name because naming it would require admitting that the brand was always partly a fiction.

Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District is Trump country. It was Trump country in 2016, in 2020, in 2024, and it remains Trump country in 2026. The voters who pulled the lever for Massie eight times in a row were not pulling it because he was a libertarian purist. They were pulling it because he framed himself as a fellow traveler with the populist conservative movement that put Trump in the White House. When that frame collapsed, so did his coalition.

The collapse started earlier than people remember. In January 2023, Kevin McCarthy needed fifteen ballots to win the speakership because a small group of conservative rebels, led most visibly by Matt Gaetz, refused to give him the gavel without concessions. The rebels were the people Massie had spent a decade claiming to be.

Where was Massie? On the floor, vote after vote, casting his ballot for McCarthy. The man who voted against Boehner, who voted against Ryan, who built an entire identity on refusing to bend to swamp leadership, lined up dutifully behind the swamp’s chosen candidate at the one moment it counted most. That was not a vote of conscience. That was a vote that revealed conscience to be a flexible instrument.

The pattern accelerated. Massie cast lonely “no” votes on broadly popular legislation, framed each one as principle, and built a brand on the framing. He voted against Trump’s signature tax legislation last year. He opposed the June 2025 strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and called the action unconstitutional while Iranian missiles were still in the air.

Trump captured the dynamic with characteristic bluntness, telling reporters at the White House Congressional Picnic, “On the Massie thing: He was a bad guy.” Earlier in the cycle the president told the crowd, “I wanted just — give me somebody with a warm body to beat Massie, and I got somebody with a warm body, but a big, beautiful brain and a great patriot.” That was a president signaling to his voters that the incumbent had become an obstacle. The voters heard him.

It is possible to be a principled dissenter inside a populist movement. Rand Paul has managed it for years. The difference is that Paul picks his fights, fights them on substance, and does not dress every grievance in the costume of higher law.

Massie chose a different path. He chose to be the man who could be counted on to give the establishment press a quotable anti-Trump line on any subject, any day of the week, and then dared his constituents to punish him for it.

They did.

The Self-Inflicted Wound

There is a tragedy here, and it is not the one Massie is telling. The tragedy is that he had a real lane. A genuinely principled libertarian conservative with engineering credentials, a working farm, and a reputation for reading bills before voting on them is exactly the kind of legislator the conservative movement needs. He could have been Ron Paul with better tactics. He chose instead to be the loyal opposition’s favorite Republican, the man Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna could reliably praise, the contrarian who confused isolation with virtue.

“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

Massie sowed antagonism toward the movement that elected him and reaped a ten-point loss. He sowed obsession with a foreign lobby and reaped a concession speech that asked God why the fight had landed on his seat. He sowed opacity when his transparency was tested and reaped voters who concluded the brand had always been partly a performance.

The man teasing a 2028 comeback to a cheering crowd in Hebron should consider that the answer to his question, the one about God’s purpose in converging the biggest fight ever on this one congressional seat, may not be the answer he wants. Sometimes the purpose of a defeat is not to make a martyr. Sometimes it is to make a mirror.