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Kathy L Mullen's avatar
Kathy L Mullen
2d

Hallelujah you get it. I was very insulted by Massie's concession, as if we his constituents are so stupid as to be swayed by a foreign country. We are Kentuckians. We can be very contrary but if you screw us over, you are out. We were happy with him bucking establishment. But Trump isn't establishment - and Massive was too full of himself to recognize what we hired him to do. It was NOT to further the Thomas Massive Cult of Personality. It was to MAGA and support Trump's efforts in doing so. His wife died. His reaction was weird. We kind of put it aside but it was ....weird. all of a sudden he comes out a new made man, all horndog and all and it was just weird. He seemed to be caught up in his own cult so we started distancing ourselves. Then we got mad, and the rest is history.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
2d

Massie deserved to lose and he couldn’t even concede without being anti semantic. His crass comments were ugly.

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