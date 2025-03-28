The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been tearing through the federal government with recommendations of huge cuts to nearly every department and agency. Elon Musk and President Trump are on a mission to save this nation from the unavoidable collapse if massive cuts aren't made immediately.

But this is about more than just spending less and reducing waste. In fact, the critically important economic implications rank fourth on my list of priorities for DOGE. Granted, the three priorities above cuts are directly tied to the cuts themselves and are meaningless without them, but if cuts are made and nothing else is done, then it would be a band aid fix that will be ripped off by future administrations.

Government grows. It's inherent and unavoidable. To make these cuts last for generations instead of years, three things must accompany them.

I dedicated yesterday's episode of The JD Rucker Show to the DOGE efforts and it seems every episode has at least one segment dedicated to it. As someone who firmly believes a huge chunk of the federal government's power should belong to the states or eliminated altogether, DOGE is a topic that's near and dear. We've never had the perfect storm of ideology and capability conducive to massive cuts within the White House and we may never have it again.

This is the time to make it happen.

With that said, here are the three goals DOGE must accomplish that are even more important for the long-term sustainability of the cuts than the cuts themselves. Let's count them down...

3. Educating and Informing the People About Government Corruption

I often say there are two types of leftists. There are those who are too stubborn, indoctrinated, or both to realize the errors of their ways and there are future freedom allies. I don't like to refer to the latter group as "conservatives" because reformed leftists often retain some of their leanings, but as long as they embrace the tenets of freedom and personal responsibility then the rest are just details.

The Trump administration has a few of these reformed leftists, starting at the top with President Trump. Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, and several others are all reformed even if they're not necessarily conservatives.

They embrace freedom which makes them our allies.

A recent discussion between two leftist commentators, Jon Stewart and Ezra Klein, had both of them hilariously disgusted by the Democrats' massive failures with two expensive projects.

Klein explained,"7.5 billion passed for a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers. We also get 42 billion dollars to do rural broadband. By the end of the administration, they just have not happened."

The discussion highlighted the insane federal process, designed by the Democrat architects of the bills, that was so convoluted that Stewart had to profanely curse it all on a couple of occasions.

DOGE needs to do this at scale. They need to educate and inform the American people about the disgusting waste, fraud, corruption, and inefficiencies they find.

Thursday's interview with Fox News host Bret Baier was an excellent example of what needs to be done. It's a start. Now they need to do it tenfold. And it can't just be Musk doing all of the talking. Members of the panel, who are all working with DOGE, were just as compelling as Musk himself as they told their stories.

They need to go on every podcast and alternative media outlet that they can. They should even work with the White House communications team to put out daily, weekly, and monthly updates.

Here's a segment from yesterday's show where I highlighted just one of the major bits of waste they've found:

2. Changing the Culture and Paradigm to Return to Mission

HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr delivered a six-minute explainer about thousands of employees getting cut from his department. He mentioned the dollars that will be saved, but he kept pointing to renewed focus on "the mission" of the health agencies.

This is extremely important. Cutting is one thing but shifting priorities to achieve results can go a long way to not only more accomplishments but also a cultural shift that breeds success. It's about running departments and agencies more like businesses than bureaucratic entities.

Do more with less.

Achieve goals instead of doing tasks.

Find success, not more work to justify budgets.

These are the things that can be done when there's more of a business mentality than a bureaucratic one. The reason is simple. Bureaucracies are not designed to solve problems because if they solve too many problems, their very existence can become unnecessary. They can succeed their way out of a job.

That's the mentality that bureaucrats have whether they realize it or not.

Change the culture. Shift the paradigm. Make government more efficient. If these things aren't done, then the cuts will not work in the long term. They'll just represent temporary budget glitches that will be replaced by more useless spending in a matter of years.

Perhaps the best example is the FBI. The nation's leading law enforcement organization has drifted way outside of their stated mission. This has been the case for decades. FBI Director Kash Patel has called for these crimefighters to actually start fighting crimes.

The results so far include catching three people on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List, including two in Mexico.

1. Eliminate the Avenues for Corruption to Return

Why are members of the Deep State, the UniParty Swamp, and the Globalist Elite Cabal so desperate to stop DOGE? Why are they engaging in the worst sustained series of lawfare maneuvers this nation has ever seen? Why is nearly every action taken by DOGE challenged? Why do they have paid protesters, legacy media, and domestic terrorists activated to cause as much anti-DOGE pain as possible?

It's not the budget cuts. They don't want the cuts to happen but the cuts alone not enough to make the powers-that-be so desperate.

The real fear that keeps the Elizabeth Warrens and John Boltons of the world up at night is that in the process of finding waste and inefficiencies, DOGE will uncover fraud and corruption.

Fraud and corruption enable the Deep State to get their dirtiest jobs done.

Fraud and corruption allow tainted members of the UniParty Swamp to profit without scrutiny.

Fraud and corruption give the Globalist Elite Cabal the control they want over important members of our government.

It's not enough to find the fraud and corruption. DOGE must learn their tactics and find their loopholes. They must discover the secrets that have been buried in the arm pits under the dozens of tentacles that make up our federal bureaucracy.

DOGE must find the criminals and cut off the ways they're committing their crimes. Otherwise, it'll be like the old street vendors in Manhattan.

I was with a group of friends. We were walking down 5th Avenue in the 90s. Illegal street vendors had their products sprawled out on blankets. A police car crept by telling them on the bullhorn to "wrap it up... if you're still here when we circle back around you're going to jail." All of the street vendors slowly started picking up their items and rolling up their blankets. As soon as the police car turned the corner, they laid their blankets and merchandise back down and continued selling. My friends and I watched from a coffee shop for nearly an hour. The cops never circled back around. A few years later the police were told to arrest illegal street vendors when they saw them. No creeping warnings. No bullhorns. Almost overnight, the street vendors were no longer operating from blankets.

DOGE must work with the FBI and Inspectors General to not only cut waste but also to find and punish criminals. That does NOT mean DOGE should be getting involved in criminal investigations. But when the data points to potential malfeasance, they need investigators to be informed so they can step in.

Our Part

DOGE is finding the waste. Department leaders can change the culture like Kennedy and Patel are doing. The FBI and Inspectors General can dig deeper to find wrongdoers and hold them accountable.

It's in Goal #2, Educate and Inform, that We the People can participate. Whether through social media accounts such as X, on our own channels like blogs or podcasts, or simply by talking about it with friends and relatives, we need to make people aware of what's happening with DOGE.

Legacy media is lying to them so it won't be easy to break through with some.

I firmly believe that anyone against the efforts to make government less wasteful, fraudulent, and corrupt are simply misinformed. Anyone who develops their worldviews from information they get on CNN or the NY Times is likely unaware of the good that DOGE is doing. We can and should do what we can to help.

I'll be talking about this on tonight's show. Please follow me on the various networks where I broadcast. Spreading the truth has never been more crucial.