In the wake of recent elections and shifting political tides, a disturbing trend has emerged: Marxists and their insane ideologies are gaining traction in American politics. What was once dismissed as fringe extremism is now infiltrating mainstream Democrat circles, with candidates espousing wealth redistribution, government overreach, and class warfare finding surprising support. This isn’t happening by accident. As we examine the landscape in 2025 and look ahead into 2026, it’s clear that a perfect storm of disillusionment, hatred, and naivety is propelling these dangerous ideas forward.

America First patriots must recognize this threat for what it is—a direct assault on the principles of freedom, individualism, and free-market capitalism that built this nation. There was a time not too long ago when most conservatives thought that Marxists could never be elected in major elections, yet here we are with more coming. This isn’t about a future dystopic America. This is about today.

Here are three reasons this is happening. Recognizing why it’s happening can help us stop it from continuing.

Broken Democrats: Indoctrinated into Believing the Left Hasn’t Gone Far Enough

The Biden-Harris years left a trail of devastation that even many Democrats can’t ignore. Skyrocketing inflation, endless foreign wars draining our resources, open borders flooding communities with chaos, and a stifling regulatory environment that crushed small businesses—these policies broke people financially and emotionally. Families watched their savings evaporate, their neighborhoods change overnight, and their faith in government plummet.

But instead of rejecting the failed progressive agenda, a growing faction of Democrats has been indoctrinated to believe the problem wasn’t too much leftism—it was too little. The establishment Democrats, they argue, were compromised by corporate interests and didn’t push hard enough for “true equity.” Enter the Marxists, who promise radical solutions like universal basic income, nationalized healthcare, and seizing corporate assets. Through echo chambers on social media, academia, and activist groups, these disillusioned voters are being funneled toward even more extreme ideologies.

This indoctrination is deliberate. Organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have capitalized on the Biden-era fallout, recruiting from the ranks of the disaffected. They whisper that if only we had “real” Marxism—unfettered by capitalist remnants—utopia would follow. It’s a seductive lie for those hurting, but it ignores history’s lessons from Venezuela to the Soviet Union. As long as Democrats remain broken and bitter, Marxists will exploit that vulnerability to gain electability.

Trump Derangement Syndrome: Driving Democrats to the Furthest Extremes

Few phenomena in modern politics rival the intensity of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). For nearly a decade, the mere mention of Donald Trump has sent some Democrats into a frenzy, viewing him as the embodiment of everything they despise: nationalism, deregulation, and unapologetic American exceptionalism. This irrational hatred doesn’t just fuel opposition; it pushes people to the polar opposite end of the spectrum.

In their quest to distance themselves from anything remotely associated with Trump, these voters are scurrying toward the furthest left-wing ideologies available. Marxism, with its anti-capitalist, anti-individualist rhetoric, becomes the ultimate rebuke to Trump’s “America First” ethos. If Trump champions free enterprise and border security, then nationalizing industries and defunding the police must be the answer—or so the logic goes.

We’ve seen this in action with candidates like those in the “Squad,” who amplify their Marxist leanings as a direct counter to Trump’s influence. Even in local races, TDS-afflicted voters prioritize symbolic resistance over practical governance, electing officials who promise to dismantle the systems Trump sought to strengthen. Zohran Mamdani and Katie Wilson are just the beginning.

This emotional recoil isn’t about policy; it’s about spite. As long as TDS persists, it will continue to make Marxists not just tolerable, but preferable, to a segment of the electorate desperate to signal their anti-Trump virtue.

Ignorance: The Allure of Impossible Promises to the Uninformed

We can dissect philosophical and psychological underpinnings all day, but the harsh truth is that ignorance is the bedrock of Marxist electability. Voters, particularly younger ones raised in an era of instant gratification and social media soundbites, are easily swayed by promises that sound benevolent but are fundamentally impossible. Free college for all? Eradicate poverty through wealth taxes? A classless society where everyone thrives? These utopian visions appeal to emotion, not reason.

The problem is a profound lack of historical and economic literacy. Schools and universities, dominated by progressive curricula, rarely teach the horrors of Marxist regimes—the famines, purges, and economic collapses that claimed millions of lives. Instead, students are fed sanitized versions of Marxism, emphasizing “equality” while ignoring the inevitable authoritarianism. Add in the influence of TikTok influencers and celebrity endorsements, and you have a generation voting from stupidity and sentiment rather than informed analysis.

This ignorance isn’t accidental; it’s cultivated. Marxists thrive on it, knowing that once voters buy into the fantasy, they’re hooked. But reality bites: Marxist utopias always devolve into dystopias because they defy human nature and basic economics. Yet, as long as ignorance prevails—fueled by failing education systems and algorithmic echo chambers—Marxists will continue to seduce the uninformed into electoral viability.

The systematic and intentional dumbing down of America has been happening for at least six decades. We’re now seeing the fruits of the Neo-Marxists’ efforts.

A Call to Action for America First

The rise of electable Marxists isn’t inevitable, but combating it requires vigilance. We must educate, expose, and engage. Highlight the failures of Marxism wherever they occur. Challenge TDS with facts about Trump’s successes. And most importantly, foster a culture of critical thinking to combat ignorance.

The first tangible step we can take is to stop calling it “socialism.” That’s a word that angers patriots and conservatives but in the minds of today’s youths, it’s a positive. Instead of running from the term, the left has embraced it. But the policies they’re proposing are truly Marxist in nature; they hide behind the “equity” of socialism so they’re not called out for the class warfare and property-destroying tenets of true Marxism.

America First means rejecting these corrosive ideologies before they take root. If we fail, the land of the free could become just another failed experiment in collectivism. Let’s ensure that doesn’t happen—our republic depends on it.