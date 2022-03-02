The State of the Union speech delivered embarrassingly at times by Joe Biden on Tuesday was as milquetoast as possible. This was by design. He made a few waves with some controversial statements, such as calling to “fund the police,” but for the most part he stuck with standard issues without turning too many heads.

He lied a lot, but that’s to be expected. He’s a seasoned politician with decades of experiencing saying what he doesn’t really means. He gaffed a lot as well, but that’s also common for bumbling Biden. Overall, it was a bland, standardized speech intended to tell his base that he has some control over his faculties and his regime has a few plans.

The only hearts and minds that may have been changed by the speech belonged to Black Lives Matter.

It’s not what he said but what he did NOT say that gives us a very clear idea of the direction his regime wants to go with their messaging in this election year. In case you missed any of the three key omissions, here they are as well as my analysis of what they mean…

Racism

If Democrats learned anything from their disastrous Virginia elections last year, it’s that selling the culture war and promoting racism in the name of anti-racism is a losing agenda. He didn’t mention challenges with race-based issues at all, and Black Lives Matter supporters noticed.

Don't be fooled, though. They're still going to play the race card at every opportunity when the audience is friendlier. The message still plays, at least in their minds, when talking only to their base. But to suspend disbelief in their race-minded tendencies, you won't be hearing much about racism in front of general audiences.

This is why it will be very important for Republicans to catch Democrats saying one thing in public and another thing in front of their base. There will be contradictions, and those contradictions must be captured and shared to make sure Independents know they're still the party that lives and dies by their racist core.

Mandates

Biden loves mandates. Many Democrats support mandates. Most Americans in general do not.

Democrats running for office will not be talking about vaccine mandates. In fact, we're already starting to see a major shift in what they're saying about other measures such as face masks and social distancing. They're being careful not to anger their mask-nanny-supporters such as school teachers, but they're promoting the concept that they're opening up the country and bringing back normalcy.

January 6

The first two omissions during the SOTU speech were signals that Democrats won't be talking about them. The last major omission is the opposite. They're definitely going to be talking about it, but they don't want the message delivered by Joe Biden.

The left's false January 6 narrative has not taken hold as well as they would have liked, but they're going to stick with it. In fact, they're going to ramp it up. They'll use election resources from the Biden regime such as the Department of Justice to gaslight as many Americans as possible with two goals in mind:

They want us to think all Republicans lawmakers are responsible for the "domestic terrorism" that took place during the "insurrection" on January 6, 2021. They desperately want to prevent Donald Trump from running in 2024 by using January 6 to block him, and they'll attack the people he endorses by attaching them to January 6.

What Joe Biden didn't say during the SOTU is more important than what he did say, which really wasn't much. It's important for Republicans to anticipate the Democrats strategies going into the midterms.